Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market Production, Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025

Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market 2020 provides in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market and analyzes the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Fermented Ingredient Market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Asia-Pacific fermented ingredient market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market: DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Foodchem Group, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, XIAMEN KINGDOMWAY GROUP, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.,LTD, Lonza Group Ltd.

Market Overview:

– Consumer inclination towards the use of fermented food and ingredients is increasing across the Asia-Pacific due to their benefits to the human digestive system, further helping in increasing immunity and brain functions. The source of the gut-healing properties of fermented foods is probiotics, or good bacteria, which is found in products such as kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and pickles.

– Therefore, the size of the market studied is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products and the prevalence of vitamin and other mineral deficiencies, along with feed fortification, due to the rise in global meat and dairy product consumption.

Key Trends:

Increasing Application of Vitamins in the Southern Asian Countries

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades, particularly in the South Asian Region. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which has resulted in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Thus, people are becoming aware of these problems and gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages enriched with vitamins and other minerals, which are promoted as beneficial basic nutrition. These products are reported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Thus, increasing the market for fermented ingredients in the country.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

