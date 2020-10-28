Metal Print Packaging Market Growing Demand and Manufacturing Analysis 2020 to 2025

Global Metal Print Packaging Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Metal Print Packaging market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Metal Print Packaging market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The metal print packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Global Metal Print Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., Ball Corporation, HuberGroup, Envases Group, CCL Container, Koenig & Bauer AG, Tonejet Limited, Crown Holdings Inc. among others.

– The world is urbanizing rapidly; the proportion of people living in urban areas is expected to increase to 66% by 2050, according to the United Nations (UN). As urbanization is picking up, and growing affluence, diet is changing, characterized by a high demand for packaged food. Therefore, large organized retailers have started to stack vast amounts of canned food and beverages. Nowadays, offline and online retailers stock a wide range of brands of packaged food items in their stores.

– The rising demand for aesthetic appeal, and personalized canned food and beverages, is one of the important factors which is expected to accentuate the growth of the metal print packaging market throughout the forecast period. As stated by Evergage Inc., 70% of the manufacturers and marketers have recognized that personalization has a significant impact on the buying behavior of the consumer.

– The requirement for boosting the speed to market is encouraging the players to increase the deployment of the emerging metal printing technologies. This is expected to enable them to increase the in-house production capacity and get the metal packaged products ready in time, by meeting the scheduling challenges quickly and efficiently.

Key Market Trends:

Digital Printing Process is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The primary driver for the adoption of the digital printing process in advanced economies owing to factors like printing without printing plates, shortest runs, personalization, etc. Vendors operating in the market are trying to adopt this futuristic printing process by investing more in emerging technologies. In May 2019, Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint has presented itself as a partner for metal printing at the Future Symposium of ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH in Andernach.

– There is still a certain hesitancy to use digital printing for the metal packaging market. To convince the customers of the outstanding properties of digital printing, ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH, together with Pirlo and Koenig & Bauer MetalPrint, has started distributing digitally printed metal can sample in many trade fairs, which will further promote the penetration of the printing process in the coming years.

– In March 2020, BrewBoard, which is a Cambridge based independent craft brewer manufacturer, has expanded its portfolio of exclusive craft beer for designs with Tonejet Cyclone direct to can digital printing process. The brewery is planning to implement highly customized campaigns across East Anglia and Cambridge, with the Tonejets solution. These increasing adoptions of digital printing technology for metal print packaging will help to create more adoption opportunities in the future as well.

