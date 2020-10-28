Asia-Pacific Telematics Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Meitrack Group, Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Huabao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Telematics production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Telematics industry. The Telematics market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Telematics market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Asia-Pacific telematics market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5 during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Telematics Market Segmentation:

This report on Asia-Pacific Telematics market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Asia-Pacific market for Telematics. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Asia-Pacific Telematics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Meitrack Group, Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Huabao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, MiX Telematics Ltd, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd, Trimble Inc., Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solutions Private Limited, iData Kft (iTrack), Bright Box Hungary Kft, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, amongst others.

Passenger Car Segment To Drive The Market Growth

– The passenger car segment is expected to remain the major segment for the Asian telematics market, owing to a high sales rate. The passenger segment is mainly driving, owing to an increase in demand for safety and convenience telematics services. Countries, like China, India, Australia, Japan, among others, have major markets for passenger vehicles, and also the safety regulations for these vehicles are more stringent in these countries, which lead to the demand for high-end telematics services and connectivity solutions.

– The demand for self-driving cars in the region, making the OEMs introduce advanced telematics technologies and services which is expected to increase the market of the passenger car market. The Bengaluru-based(India) startup, iTriangle, is offering cloud-based telematics software solutions for manufactures its own IoT based tracking device. _The company is highly optimistic about passenger car segments and is increasingly targeting the segment.

China is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

– Due to the high degree of regulatory scrutiny and safety requirements in China, the automotive market is characterized by stringent qualification processes, zero-defect quality processes, functionally safe design architecture, high reliability, extensive design-in timeframes, and long product life cycles, which results in significant adoption of telematics solution in the sector._

– In regions, like Beijing, telematics is available to at around half of new vehicles, compared to around a quarter of them in Heilongjiang. Installation of embedded telematics in new vehicles witnessed a 30-40% increased in demand in 2019, compared to 2017. The country’s dominance in global automotive microcontrollers and microprocessors is also providing them the upper hand in the telematics control unit (TCU) manufacturing. The country’s recent investment in the 5G infrastructure market, (as a recovery step from COVID-19 outbreak), is further promoting the local manufacturing of 5G TCUs.

