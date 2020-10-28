Change And Configuration Management Market Latest Technology Advancements and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Change And Configuration Management including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Change And Configuration Management investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Change And Configuration Management market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2020–2025.

The Global Change And Configuration Management market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Amazon Web Services, Ansible (Red Hat, Inc.), BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Chef Software, Inc., Codenvy, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Puppet, Servicenow Inc. Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

Change and configuration management is being implemented by organizations to guide the long term health of their assets and products. An organization’s ability to respond quickly to product opportunities depends at least partly on its ability to manage an inventory of assets and rapidly configure and produce products from that inventory. The change and configuration management market is further gaining traction across various end-user industries. The increased adoption of configuration management is mainly attributed to multiple benefits such as a significant reduction in cost as it decreases redundant duplication, provides faster problem solutions, thereby offering a better quality of service. It provides powerful development for large enterprises, cloud service providers, and midmarket clients.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Auto- Scaling and Endpoint security in BFSI sector is Fueling the Growth

– Several banks are leveraging cloud concepts like auto-scaling groups that can automatically respond to load by scaling the number of machines up or down. Unlike the snowflake server setup, provisioning these new machines is automatic using the scripts. Configuration management can run faster than a sysadmin manually entering commands, reducing latency of spinning up a new machine.

– In May 2020, Red Hat, Inc., the provider of open source solutions, announced that Asiakastieto Group, a Helsinki-based fintech company, is using Red Hat solutions to build its new account information service, Account Insight, on an open banking platform. The firm uses Red Hat OpenShift for faster time to market and Red Hat Integration to centrally manage data sharing with business customers to deliver the most relevant, timely offerings to end consumers.

– Red Hat 3scale API Management provided Asiakastieto with a centralized, more secure interface to connect banks and credit grantors and to enable test and launch of changes via configuration, removing the need to build and redeploy code, which was disruptive to business.

– Further, according to data reported in the upper house of parliament, Rajya Sabha, India, 1,367 frauds were reported in FY 2016-17, 2,127 in FY 2017-18, and 1,477 frauds in FY 2018-19 with regards to ATM/debit card, credit card, and internet banking transactions. Owing to the increasing number of banking frauds, there is an increased need to protect all endpoints. This requirement is addressed by managing device configurations so that updates and patches are kept current, and by making sure that any drift from baseline safe configuration or any policy violation is immediately flagged and analyzed for unwanted, unauthorized, or malicious incidents.

– Due to the current market scenario, the studied market is further expected to register optimistic growth rates in the foreseen period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Change And Configuration Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Change And Configuration Management Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

