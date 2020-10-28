United Arab Emirates Oil And Gas Market Recent Technology Analysis and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2025

United Arab Emirates Oil And Gas Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the United Arab Emirates Oil And Gas market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Oil And Gas market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The United Arab Emirates oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 7.5%.

The United Arab Emirates Oil And Gas market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Oil and Gas Operators, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Oil and Gas Technology and Service Providers, Schlumberger Limited, Al Masaood Oil Industry Supplies & Service Co., Halliburton Company, China Oilfield Service Limited (COSL), Expro Group among others.

Scope of the Report:

Factors, such as massive investment in upstream and government policies, are likely to drive the United Arab Emirates oil and gas market during the forecast period. Moreover, in 2018, the country launched a mega project worth USD 45 billion, to increase its refining capacities. The project is expected to increase the refining capacity of the country by 65%, up to 1.5 million barrels per day by 2025. This investment in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors is expected to drive the United Arab Emirates oil and gas market during the forecast period. However, the Government of the United Arab Emirates is expected to shift investments from the oil and gas sector and increase the investments in alternative energy for domestic power consumption, which is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The oil and gas upstream sector is expected to dominate the market studied, owing to investment in discoveries in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United Arab Emirates accounted for over 10% of the share in the Middle-Easts oil production, with 3.9 million barrels per day production, in 2018. It also has 11.5% of the regions proved oil reserves.

– The country witnessed significant growth in terms of its upstream activities, during 2012-2014. The drop in crude oil prices, which began in mid-2014, has resulted in a decline of exploration and development activities, which negatively impacted the uptake of newer upstream projects. However, with the rise in oil prices, the government has decided to increase the uptake of new oil and gas projects in the upstream sector, both onshore and offshore.

– The United Arab Emirates reserves were 97.8 billion barrel (bbl) of oil and 5.9 trillion cubic meters (tcm) of natural gas, as of 2018. About 90% of the total reserves are located at Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras al-Khaimah. The majority of the acreage, both onshore and offshore, is relatively well explored, while the recent drilling has yielded a few significant discoveries.

– Moreover, in April 2018, the national oil company, ADNOC, as a part of Abu Dhabi’s first-ever block licensing strategy, offered six geographical oil and gas blocks for licensing. This is expected to supplement the uptake of newer oil and gas upstream projects in the country.

– Additionally, in a bid to counter the production from the maturing fields, the country plans to increase investments in the field expansion projects and the application of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques.

– Hence, investments and policies for new oilfields are expected to be the biggest and the most dominating driver for the United Arab Emirates oil and gas market during the forecast period.

