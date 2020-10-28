Fish Market Competitive Insights, Product Scope and Business Scenario 2020 to 2025

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Fish production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Fish industry. The Fish market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Fish market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global fish production peaked at around 188 million metric tons in 2018 with aquaculture representing nearly 52% of the world fish production.

Fish Market Segmentation:

Export Oriented Aquaculture to Drive the Fish Production

Aquaculture expanded steadily in the Asia-Pacific region in the past years, contributing to 40% of the global fishery production. The exports of aquaculture products in many Asian countries are earning half a billion dollars per year, which is primarily contributing to aquaculture growth in the Asia-Pacific region. On the market side, aquaculture export growth in the Asian market is majorly driven by Europe and North American markets. More than half of the domestic production in the countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, India, and Indonesia are destined only for Europe and North American markets, with Vietnam covering nearly three-quarters of production to export share in 2017.

China to Dominate the Global Fish Production

China is one of the largest producers of fish in the world, peaking at 26.93 million metric tons in 2018 and is expected to witness a nominal CAGR over the forecast period. The freshwater fishes dominated the Chinese fisheries aquaculture sector, accounting for nearly 93% of the total aquaculture fish production in the country during 2018-19, followed by marine fished at 5.6% and the rest was garnered by the diadromous fishes during the same period.

