South America Free From Food Market Production, Demand and Supply 2020 to 2025

South America Free From Food Market 2020 provides in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the South America Free From Food market and analyzes the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Free From Food Market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the South America Free From Food market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

South America free from food market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the South America Free From Food Market: Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Jussara SA, Dr. Schar AG / SPA, Brazi Bites, Raisio PLC, Hero Group AG, Danone SA, Lactalis

Market Overview:

The South American market is expected to be dominated by a huge aging population in the near future, leading to a predicted surge in the number of diseases, such as food allergies and a rise in gluten and lactose intolerance. Access to diagnosis in the region is restricted and access to care is highly variable, particularly in regard to urban vs. rural settings, which is making the population shift more toward healthy eating, thus driving the growth of free-from products in the market.

– Additionally, the demand for the dairy-free market is growing, owing to the increasing demand for low-calorie, dairy-free milk, and milk-based products among lactose-intolerant, health-conscious, and vegan consumers.

– Vast opportunities for free-from food are hence, anticipated to exist in the region as brands are compelled to meet consumer demands for clean, simple, and safe products.

– Brazil accounted for the largest share of the market for free-from food products in South America as the growing middle-class population has fueled a change in the traditional buying pattern.

Key Trends:

Health Conscious Consumption Fosters Market Growth

The government and legislation surrounding dietary supplements and functional foods in Argentina are conducive to growth. Compared to other South American countries and countries around the world, the legislation surrounding free-from products in Argentina is not bureaucratic or cumbersome to this industry, which is enjoyed majorly by in-country firms. However, the industries have analyzed the potential if the market and are acting upon the opportunity to gain a significant position in the market. In Argentina, gluten-free packaged food products have the label sin T.A.C.C.. Moreover, almond-based milk beverages account for a considerable market share, owing to the health benefits associated with its consumption. Due to growing awareness regarding rice- and coconut-based dairy alternatives, the market for these flavored dairy-free beverages is likely to grow at a faster pace.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

