Germany Data Center Market by Technology Growth and Demands 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Germany Data Center including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Germany Data Center investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Germany data center market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2020–2025.

The Germany Data Center market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Arup Group, Callaghan Engineering, Etix Everywhere, Lupp Group, ABB, Eaton Corporation Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

Big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the data center market as enterprises in Germany are observing high data generation across industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Defense, etc.

– The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also acts as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Germany. For instance, Microsoft opened its cloud region in Switzerland (2018), Germany (2019), and is planning to open a cloud region in Norway (2020).

– Similarly, Google has announced to open a cloud region in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2020. Hence, the implementation of data protection and privacy policies in Europe will contribute to the Germany data center market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Colocation & Hyperscale Investments To Drive the Growth

– The primary factor driving the growth of data centers in Germany is the increased investment by colocation service providers in the Europe colocation market. The increasing cloud service providers and the information technology industry is boosting the data center market in Germany.

– An increase in data generation every year is forcing many companies to double their on-premise storage from time to time. More companies are opting for the data center as it addresses their storage issues without substantial upfront costs.

– Companies have big-budget, and those who need more space for storing data are going for wholesale data center colocation. For instance, Vantage acquired Etix to expedite wholesale data center capacity delivery for hyper-scale and enterprise customers looking to expand in Frankfurt. The company is planning to invest $2 billion across five markets in Europe, including a “crown jewel” 55MW greenfield campus under construction in Offenbach, Germany, just outside of Frankfurt.

– The rising number of smart hospitals in Germany owing to rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in the country, increasing investments in communication and technology is also boosting the market growth of data center colocation in Germany.

