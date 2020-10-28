Thailand Power EPC Market 2020 Technology Advancement and Outlook – Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, General Electric Company

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Power EPC production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Power EPC industry. The Power EPC market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Power EPC market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Thailand EPC power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Power EPC Market Segmentation:

This report on Thailand Power EPC market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Thailand market for Power EPC. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Thailand Power EPC market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, General Electric Company, Poyry PLC, Black & Veatch Corporation, amongst others.

Renewable Energy to Witness Significant Growth

– The share of renewable energy in the total power generation mix is expected to increase in Thailand significantly owing to the upcoming projects. With 7406 MW in 2014 and 11860 MW in 2019, the installed capacity of renewable projects is continuously growing.

– In June 2019, DP Cleantech Group’s signed an EPC contract for a 9.5 MW biomass power plant in Uttaradit province.

– In January 2020, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand selected a consortium of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited and Energy China to build a 45 MW largest hybrid Hydro-Floating solar power plant.

– From 2020, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is planning to build 2.7 GW of floating solar power capacity on the dam reservoirs by 2037.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Upcoming Projects to Drive the Market

– Under Power Development Plan 2037, Thailand is planning to add 56 GW of new power generation capacity to meet 77.21 GW aim by 2037. This initiative is expected to drive the power EPC market considerably.

– In July 2019, Poyry completed the construction of twelve gas-fired power plants, including nine 120 MW and three 130 MW plants, allotted in 2015. With this, 1.49 GW of capacity was added to the grid.

– With Renewable Energy map 2036, Thailand is aiming to install 17 GW of solar power. With such ambitious goals, vast opportunities for EPC companies can be witnessed in the forecast period.

– In 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. received an order for engineering, procurement, and construction of 5300 MW natural gas-fired power plant. Thailand is working forward to reach its 2036 with such multiple projects driving the EPC market in the power sector.

This independent 90 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 40 tables and figures examining the Power EPC market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

