South Africa Freight And Logistics Market Business Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2020-2025

South Africa Freight And Logistics Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the South Africa Freight And Logistics market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Freight And Logistics market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The South Africa Freight and Logistics Market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period.

The South Africa Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Dachser South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Orange Pallet (Pty) Ltd, Imperial Managed Logistics (Pty) Ltd, Kuehne And Nagel (Pty) Ltd, Fedex Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Megafreight Services (Pty) Ltd, Chep, F H Bertling Logistics (Pty) Ltd, Cfr Freight South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Toll Global Forwarding (Sa) (Pty) Ltd, Bopang Distribution And Logistics (Pty) Ltd, Heneways Freight Services (Pty) Ltd, Fpt Group (Pty) Ltd, Green Jacket Freight (Pty) Ltd, Local Freight Services (Pty) Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report:

South Africas total logistics volumes rose 3.1% in July 2019 compared to 2018. This recovery is attributed to a more stable electricity supply from Eskom (Electricity supply commission) and largely driven by the countrys land transport sector, which is up 4.6% in 2018. the volume of freight transported by road in South Africa increased by 9.5% in 2018 but decreased by 4.3% in the Q1 2019.

In order to achieve a spark in economic growth during 2017-2018, the government of South Africa has made significant investments in upgrading its aging road infrastructure. This, in turn, is likely to boost the logistics market by 2020. South Africas efforts in increasing exports of goods and services in the region and positioning the country as a hub for African regional and global engagement through trade agreements will necessitate complementary measures such as improved transportation and regulation for increased trade.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Exports:

South Africa had a small trade surplus of USD 998 million for 2018, with total merchandise exports of USD94.4 billion and imports of USD93.4 billion. South Africas top trading partners for 2018 are China, South Africa, the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. The main products exported are platinum, coal, motor cars, gold, and iron ore. The main import products are crude oil, petroleum oils (not crude), motor cars, and telephone sets (including cell phones). South African vehicle exports reached a record high in 2019, partially offsetting a decline in domestic vehicle sales.

As technology advances, the importance of the internet and the digital age will see continued dominance of the tertiary sectors, which provides products and services to all other industries in the economy. This is the context in which industrial and logistics accommodation is developing in the economy. This has contributed to a growing demand for logistics and warehousing which continues to expand.

