Asia-Pacific Data Wrangling Market Latest Technology Advancements, Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Data Wrangling including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Data Wrangling investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Asia-Pacific Data Wrangling Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The Asia-Pacific Data Wrangling market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like TrifactaÊSoftware Inc., TIBCO SoftwareÊInc., Altair Engineering Inc. (DatawatchÊCorporation), TeradataÊCorporation, Oracle Corporation, SASÊInstitute Inc, TalendÊInc., Alteryx Inc., Paxata Inc. Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

– Rapid growth in the volume and integrity of data generated over various industry verticals in the region has led to the adoption of advanced analytics algorithms to choose insights that could transform a business entity. The regional advancement in data analytics technology is opening new opportunities for business development that deals with assembling and transforming newly acquired data into an appropriate and usable form. Therefore, data-wrangling technology is witnessing increasing adoption in the region, across many consumer-centric businesses.

– In the studied market, the region is also seeing a trend where regional enterprises have been trying to adopt a more data-driven approach with the help of automation tools. By automating complex data engineering tasks, data wrangling solutions can harness the collective intelligence of the organizations. Major APAC countries, such as China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore, have a boom of start-ups with big data and analytics as their platforms. With the rapid adoption of IoT devices, the APAC region is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Many organizations are moving their data to cloud-based environments. Still, its a transition that cannot be done in one fell swoop, and for some, a transformation that wont ever happen ultimately. This means that most organizations manage multiple data environments, including a mix of on-prem, private cloud, and public cloud solutions, also known as a hybrid cloud environment. Data wrangling is considered one of the most challenging parts of the implementation of analytics. On average, organizations generally report that 80% of any data project is spent wrangling data, while only 20% is left for analysis.

– In the modern era of IoT, AI, and cloud computing, architectures for data management have changed dramatically. Instead of recording millions of transactions, organizations in the region are recording billions of interactions. Companies are capturing signals that can inform business opportunities and unlock new sources of value for organizations rather than solely inputting data to support formal business processes. Todays data-driven organizations have adopted new, agile data management practices. Theyre moving data into flexible centralized storage structures, such as data lakes and cloud blob storage, and are adopting new data wrangling technologies to assess and transform data for use.

– Data wrangling solutions running on the cloud can help streamline Machine Learning applications so that the teams can focus on the work that matters, such as creating accurate predictions that improve the products, services, and the organizations efficiency. An automated cloud-based data wrangling solution can perform the bulk of the work for the data science teams automatically such as it could identify profiles and interactive charts, granting immediate visibility into trends and informing on data issues and a final published data set of any size that is fully prepared to be appropriately analyzed by downstream analytics tools.

