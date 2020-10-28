Pulmonary edema Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research

Pulmonary edema is considered a leading cause of deaths among cardiovascular diseases. The global market for pulmonary edema is chiefly driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac attacks and other associated diseases, changing lifestyles of the global population, extensive research and development activities, and an increased awareness about preventive therapies.

The report on the global pulmonary edema market presents a detailed account of the various factors affecting the overall growth, factors restraining growth, trends, and other important factors shaping the market.

Utilizing industry-leading research tools and techniques, the pulmonary edema market report serves as an excellent guide to market strategies, ensuring effective financial planning, investment modeling, expansion in new market segments, and monitoring the market’s competitive landscape. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, the outlook for the markets for therapeutic methodologies, medicines, and other related markets pertaining to the field of cardiovascular diseases is promising.

Overview of the Global Pulmonary Edema Market

The WHO states that across the world, nearly 82% of the 38 million deaths caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in 2012 were due to one of the following four NCDs – cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Of these, the leading cause of deaths was the segment of cardiovascular diseases, resulting in nearly 17.5 million deaths, or a 46.2% share of NCD deaths.

A large portion of these deaths occurred due to pulmonary edema, a condition which leads to impaired gas exchange and may also lead to respiratory failure due to fluid accumulation in parenchyma and air spaces of lungs. A major causative agent responsible for pulmonary edema is the failure of the left ventricle of the heart, while an injury to the lungs is also a chief reason leading to the condition.

The global market for pulmonary edema presents a detailed account of the chief diagnostic technologies, therapeutic methods, and key regional markets. Diagnostic technologies consist of ECG, x-ray, renal and liver function tests, and blood tests for electrolyte concentration. Therapeutic methods for pulmonary edema include emergency management techniques such as antibiotics for lung infection-induced pulmonary edema, natural or mechanical ventilation, respiratory distress agents such as morphine, antipyretics for minimizing pain, and loop diuretics.

While the global pulmonary edema market has huge growth prospects, it will have to face restraints such as the high cost required in R&D activities and government austerity towards specification of therapeutic products.

Leading Companies in the Global Pulmonary Edema Market

The report presents a detailed discussion of financial health, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other information on a variety of industry verticals of some of the key businesses in the market. Also included is a detailed account of activities of medical research universities engaged in research and development activities of pulmonary edema therapeutic products. These include MayoClinic, Synvista Therapeutics includes, Inc., University of Heidelberg, Hopitaux Universitaires de Gene ve, and University of Oxford, among others.

