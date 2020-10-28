Aerosol Packaging Market | Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Key Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Insight Drivers 2020-2024

Rigid Packaging has become one of the most important forms of product packaging in the retail, wholesale, industrial and commercial sectors. It is not only safe, but it also helps increase the shelf life of the product. Rigid packaging gives manufacturers the opportunity to aesthetically amplify a product’s appearance making it appealing for the consumers. Advancement in rigid packaging has led to the advent of pressurized containers. Aerosols are generally packaged in pressurized containers. Aerosol containers consist of a payload, and a propellant under pressure that helps in the release of the payload once the valve of the container is opened.

Aerosol packaging consists of three major parts; container, actuator and valve. The actuator/ button when pressed opens the valve. This permits the payload to be released with the help of the propellant. Once the pressure is released from the actuator, a spring moves the valve back up and the release of the payload ceases. Metered valves are also available that can monitor the amount of payload expelled. Aerosol packaging is used widely in FMCG, automotive, healthcare and agricultural sector. However, consumer products capture the major portion of packaged aerosol goods.

Artificial aerosols have become an important part of everyone’s daily life. As a result, aerosol packaging has witnessed an increase in demand in the last few years. Preference for aerosol products majorly include deodorants and antiperspirants, which are majorly used by the younger population. This has propelled the demand for aerosol packaging over the forecast period. Moreover, aerosol packaging is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR in the coming years.

Aerosol Packaging Market- Market Dynamics:

Sales of personal care products is expected to witness exponential growth thereby affecting aerosol packaging positively. Deodorants and hair sprays consumption form the bulk of the aerosol packaged products. Greater investment of manufacturers in the marketing of these products has helped them gain a large consumer base dominated by the younger population. Aerosol products used in the automobile, agriculture, healthcare sector have also clenched a significant portion of the market. The demand is ever increasing and is expected to positively impact the demand or sales of aerosol packaging in the next decade. Manipulation of the design and shape of aerosol packaging gives manufacturers an opportunity to attract consumers. Also, easy storage and containment of the aerosol makes it convenient for consumers to use products at home, as well as carry with them on the road. Expensive manufacturing costs act as a constraint not just for the packaging, but also the aerosol itself. Regulatory issues are another constraint when it comes to aerosol packaging.

Aerosol Packaging Market- Market Segmentation:

Based on the Material, the aerosol packaging market is segmented into:

Tin-plated steel

Glass

Coated glass

Aluminum

Stainless steel

Plastic

Based on the end user, the aerosol packaging market is segmented into:

Household

Automotive

Agriculture

Healthcare

Industrial

Based on the packaging type, the aerosol packaging market is segmented into:

Bottles

Cylinders

Cans

Others

Aerosol Packaging Market- Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the aerosol packaging market has been divided in to five key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The aerosol packaging market is expected to exhibit an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Eastern Europe is expected to continue being the dominant market for aerosol packaging followed by Western Europe. Increase in demand for aerosol packaging in the agricultural, household and healthcare sector will stimulate the demand for the aerosol packaging market globally.

Aerosol Packaging Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players in the aerosol packaging market are ArceloMittal SA, Lindal Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Aerosol Packaging SA, CCL Container, Inc., Ardagh Group PLC, Alucon Public Company Ltd., Asian Aerosol Pvt. Ltd.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

