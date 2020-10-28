Pipe Beveller Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2030

Pipe Beveller: Introduction

Pipe bevellers are heavy duty tool designed to bevel metal sheets, plates, and pipes before welding. A pipe beveller has two rotary milling heads which has multiple indexable inserts that allows smooth functioning and optimum efficiency. Pipe bevellers are widely employed on manufacturing and metal working shop floors. Some of the prominent end use industries include railways, automotive and transportation, construction, agriculture, and shipbuilding amongst others. Pipe bevellers could either be portable or stationary.

Pipe Beveller: Market Drivers and Challenges

Pipe beveller, a professional cutting power tool, is employed in a wide array of industries where on-floor safety and regulatory compliance is a critical requirement as they demand reliability and safety of employees. Hence, it has become a prime factor for pipe beveller manufacturers and the consumer to adhere to their respective regions regulatory standards. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for pipe bevellers during the projected period as it is a highly sophisticated professional tool. Increasing building and construction activities, requirement of plumbing and drainage pipes, is primarily expected to support the market growth of the global pipe beveller market throughout the forecast period.

Transportation sector is estimated to provide a decent amount of demand generation for pipe beveller with automotive industry being the key end user. Railways and Shipbuilding industries are expected to drive the growth of pipe bevellers market to a moderate extent. Agriculture sector can provide growth opportunities for market development of pipe bevellers.

COVID-19 Impact on Pipe Beveller market

– Considering the seriousness of the ongoing pandemic, the face of supply chain is transforming and businesses are addressing the situation in the best way possible.

Though the market has witness an unprecedented surge in consumer demand for e-commerce services for essential services, the manufacturing processes and related industrial activities are facing major brunt of the pandemic. Once the pandemic is contained, some share of the consumer buying pattern might go back to the original while some will persist with the e-commerce channel. Yet, the COVID-19 could acts as inflection point in the global digital transformation.

In the first three quarters of FY20, a number of construction projects have been cancelled or delayed, and also there has been very few new orders in the real estate. This, in turn, is expected to plunge the global pipe bevellers market substantially, and the market stipulated to show some recovery in the coming couple of quarters.

Pipe Beveller: Market Segmentation

On the basis of portability, the global Pipe Beveller market can be segmented into the following:

Handheld/Portable

Stationary

On the basis of power, the global Pipe Beveller market can be segmented into the following:

Below 1000 W

Between 1000 to 1500 W

Between 1500 to 2000 W

Above 2000 W

On the basis of bevel depth, the global Pipe Beveller market can be segmented into the following:

Below 10 mm

Between 10 to 20 mm

Between 20 to 30 mm

Above 30 mm

On the basis of end use, the global Pipe Beveller market can be segmented into the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Shipbuilding

Metal Working

Agriculture

Construction

Energy

Auxiliary Manufacturing

Pipe Beveller: Regional Market Outlook

Europe is the hub of automation and advanced technologies, and most of pipe beveller manufacturers are based in Europe. Thus, the degree of competition is expected to be relatively high as compared to rest of the world. According to Europe’s economic association, over half of the region’s countries were in partial lockdown, which in turn, which had high impact new and ongoing construction projects. Thereby hampering the pipe beveller market to a great extent.

In terms of revenue generation, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global pipe bevellers market over the coming years. Asia Pacific, especially China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is the hub of automotive manufacturing and metal working where economic activities have degraded significantly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aforementioned nations are either developed or fast developing economies thus expected to recover at the fastest pace.

Pipe Beveller: Key Market Players

Major market participants in the global Pipe Beveller market identified across the value chain include:

PROMOTECH

Euroboor

TRUMPF

CS Unitec, Inc.

PROTEM USA LLC

DWT GmbH