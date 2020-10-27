Global Video Management Software Market by Technology Type (Analog Based VMS, IP Based VMS), By End-User (Commercial Buildings, Industrials Sector, Residential Buildings, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud base VMS, On-Premises VMS), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Management Software market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Video Management Software market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Video Management Software Market by Technology Type (Analog Based VMS, IP Based VMS), By End-Use r (Commercial Buildings, Industrials Sector, Residential Buildings, Transportation, Other End Users), By Deployment (Cloud base VMS, On-Premises VMS) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028.

The global Video Management Software market is projected to be US$ 4,143 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 10,931 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2 %.

The global Video Management Software market is projected to be US$ 4,143 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 10,931 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2 %.

Video management software is a vital component which acts as an interface for the video surveillance system. Video management software enables one to review and analyse the recorded footage. Rising penetration of video surveillance in a broad range of applications such as smart city projects, transportation, cross-border activities, facility safeguarding etc. is expected to drive the market. Security threats are increasing all over the world, and hence, the use of video analytics is increasing in developed nations. This is anticipated to drive the VMS market.

Development of cloud-based video recording -The prime factor is driving the adoption of video management software market is the development of cloud-based video recording which helps in bringing down upfront costs, built-in system management, and the capacity to store chronicles offsite while getting to them from anywhere.

Expanding usage of IP-based VMS -Expanding usage of IP-based VMS in emerging nations and its easy installation are fueling the market growth of video management software.

Global Video Management Software Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

High-definition clarity and better quality videos of advanced IP-based VMS -Owing to the high-definition clarity and better quality videos of advanced IP-based VMS which enables the system several tasks such as behaviour monitoring, capture real-time incidents, reduce theft and damage to any application will enhance the market growth of video management software in the near future.

However, the lack of cooperation among security arrangements and issues related to privacy might thinning video management software market growth. High-resolution videos need maximum storage capacity, which expected to curb market growth of video management software.

Global video management software market is segmented on the basis of technology type, end-user, deployment and region. On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented into analogue based VMS and IP based VMS. IP based VMS segment accounts for the majority share in the global video management software market. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into commercial buildings, industrials sector, residential buildings, transportation and other end-users. Commercial buildings segment accounts for the majority share in the global video management software market. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud base VMS and on-premises VMS. Cloud base VMS segment accounts for the majority share in the global video management software market and is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Video Management Software Market by Technology Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global video management software market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to expanding usage of IP-based VMS in the region. Regions such as South America and Middle East Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global video management software market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Canon Inc., Genetec Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Magal Security Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Analog Based VMS

IP Based VMS

Application

Commercial Buildings

Industrials Sector

Residential Buildings

Transportation

Key Market Players included in the report:

Canon Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric S.E.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.Ltd

