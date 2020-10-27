Global Carbomer Market By Type (Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, and Carbomer 934), By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carbomer market.

The Global Carbomer market was valued at US$ 722.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,759.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Carbomer is a fluffy white powder that is used in lotions and other cosmetic formulas as a thickener, stabilizer and emulsifier. Carbomer is the generic term used for different polymers made up of acrylic acid.

Dry carbomer is a white powder which is used in cosmetic products and personal care products. The role which carbomer plays in these industries and products is to suspend solid in liquid, preventing the emulsion from spreading and controlling the consistency in the flow of cosmetic products. Carbomers are classified based on the molecular weight and specific components of the polymer.

Carbomer has different advantages like it has excellent water thickening properties, even with a small amount of polymer. It is great at making aqueous or alcoholic clear gels and can also make water stable in oil in water emulsion.

Global Carbomer Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increase in the consumption of cosmetic products by men is expected to drive the growth of the Global Carbomers Market. The betterment of healthcare infrastructure, around the globe, is expected to accelerate the market growth of carbomers, which are also used in the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing the research and development expenditure of carbomer manufacturers is estimated to boost the market growth.

However, the concentration of carbomer needed in the end-use industries is lower as compared to that of other emulsifiers, which is a hindrance to the growth of the Global Carbomer Market. Nonetheless, due to the increase in the amount of disposable income, people are spending more on personal care products, which is also helping the growth of the Global Carbomer Market. This, coupled with the rise in purchasing power parity of emerging nations, is likely to assist in the growth of the personal care industry and which in turn, boost the demand for carbomer.

Global Carbomer Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and other types. The Carbomer 940 accounts for the majority share of 38.3% in the Global Carbomer Market, which is estimated to grow with a CAGR of over 7%. The Carbomer 934 is estimated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 11%.

Global Carbomer Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry. The Pharmaceutical Industry segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Carbomer Market. It is estimated to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period, boosting the drive of the global market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil and others. China accounts for the majority share in the Global Carbomer Market with a market share of 33.9% and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 10% by 2028. India is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 11%.

The research report on the Global Carbomer Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as The Lubrizol Corporation, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, SNF s.a.s., Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Corel Pharma Chem, Maruti Chemicals, Guangzhou DX Chemical Co. Ltd., etc.

