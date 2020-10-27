Global Deferiprone Market By Formulation (Tablet, Oral Solution And Capsules), By Indication (Transfusional Iron Overload And Ntdt Caused Iron Overload), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Deferiprone market.

The Global Deferiprone market was valued at US$ 34.7Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 37.8Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 0.9%.

Deferiprone is an iron chelator indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload caused due to thalassemia syndromes, particularly when the current chelation therapy is inadequate. Chelation therapy is used to remove the build-up of toxic metals from the body, such as iron, lead, mercury, and arsenic, to prevent patients from getting severe thalassemia symptoms. Deferiprone (tradename Ferriprox), is an FDA approved the drug, majorly used to treat transfusion-dependent thalassemia and other related disorders. Patients with thalassemia can get a build-up of iron in their bodies, either from the disease or from recurrent blood transfusions. When the body is under primary iron overload condition or a secondary condition, caused due to lack of iron excretion mechanism, a massive accumulation of possibly toxic substances is experienced, which may lead to iron-induced early death. It is abundantly available, and evidence supports its use in the treatment of chronic iron overload. The drug is also associated with several adverse effects, including agranulocytosis, neutropenia, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, etc.

Rising prevalence of life-threatening disease -thalassemia among the population is expected to propel the growth of the global deferiprone market, thus growing incidence and prevalence of the disease is estimated to drive consumption of Deferiprone.

Furthermore, also, development and focus towards the provision and access to the populace in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the global deferiprone market.

Global Deferiprone Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, Deferiprone is considered genotoxic, carcinogenic, as well as teratogenic. The drug is only recommended when chelation therapy in patients is inadequate. The drug can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, stomach/ abdominal pain, joint pain, zinc deficiency and hypersensitivity in patients; this might hamper the growth of deferiprone market. Nonetheless, continuous R&D activities towards the use of deferiprone for treatment of other rare disorders is also expected to increase further adoption of the drug which is anticipated to boost market growth globally.

Global Deferiprone market is segmented on the basis of formulation, indication and region. On the basis of formulation, the market is segmented into a tablet, oral solution and capsules. Tablet segment accounts for the majority share in the global deferiprone market, while the oral solution is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of indications, the market is segmented into Transfusional iron overload, and NTDT caused iron overload, and Transfusional iron overload accounts for a majority share in the global deferiprone market.

Global Deferiprone Market Attractiveness Analysis by Indication, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world. The US accounts for the majority share in the global deferiprone market followed by Europe, owing to increasing government spending on healthcare in this region. Asia Pacific region, Japan, and the rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global deferiprone market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Cipla Limited, Apotex Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), Genepharm S.A., Lipomed AG, Ambrosia Remedies (P) Ltd., and Focus Pharmaceuticals Limited

Key Market Segments

Formulation

Tablet

Oral solution

Capsules

Indications

Transfusional iron overload

NTDT caused iron overload

Key Market Players included in the report:

Cipla Limited

Apotex Inc.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Genepharm S.A.

Lipomed AG

Ambrosia Remedies (P) Ltd.

Focus Pharmaceuticals Limited

