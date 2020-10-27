Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the Emmental Cheese industry Arla Foods Amba, Entremont Saga, Little Green Cheese, Finlandia Cheese, Pr?sident, Tetra Pak

Cheese is considered to be a quality product that has high nutritional and biological value. Emmental Cheese is medium-hard cheese that originates from areas around Emmental, Switzerland. This pale yellow cheese is made from part-skim, unpasteurized cow’s milk and has a mild, slightly nutty, buttery, almost fruity flavour. Emmental cheese comprises a significant portion of the global cheese market and is expected to grow at a rapid pace. It was initially produced and consumed in Switzerland itself, but now is exported on a global scale. It has a high-fat content and is rich in calcium, phosphorous and copper. It has very good melting properties and can be used for making sandwiches, pasta, rolls etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Arla Foods Amba, Entremont Saga, Little Green Cheese, Finlandia Cheese Inc., Pr?sident, Tetra Pak, Guggisberg Cheese, Mifroma SA, Goldsteig Ksereien Bayerwald GmbH

What is the Dynamics of Emmental Cheese Market?

The growing demand for food products, salads, dressings and others in the developing country will be one of the primary drivers of the global emmental cheese market. Emmental cheese is popular for its sensory taste characteristics, and also provides instant energy and nutrients to the human body. Nowadays the consumers are becoming more health conscious and their changing taste and preferences is fuelling the growth of the emmental cheese market. The young generation as well as food connoisseurs and health conscious consumers are driving the demand for emmental cheese as they constantly look for less intense flavours and, depending on region, creamy and crumbly texture.

What is the SCOPE of Emmental Cheese Market?

The “Global Emmental Cheese Market Analysis to 2027?” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the emmental cheese market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user, distribution channels and geography. The global emmental cheese market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading emmental cheese market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Global emmental cheese market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and distribution channels. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into soft cheese, semi- soft cheese, Semi-hard cheese and hard cheese. On the basis of end user it is further segmented into Food and beverage industry, household and others. On the basis of distribution channels it can be segmented into Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Speciality stores, Convenience stores, Online Channels and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Emmental Cheese Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the emmental cheese market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The emmental cheese market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” PRODUCT TYPE

8.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” END USER

9.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10.EMMENTAL CHEESE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

