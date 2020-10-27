Corn Co-Products Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 – Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland, Gavilon Grain, Roquette America

Corn co-products are the different components that are extracted from the distillation of the corn starch. The various product types of corn co-products are corn germ, corn oil, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, and distillers grain. The corn co-products acquired are initially in the wet form/ paste, which is then dried to be sold to the various manufacturers. Growing demand from various end use industries is driving the demand for corn co-products.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland, Gavilon Grain, LLC, Roquette America, Inc., Consolidated Grain & Barge, Bunge North America, Inc., Gavdeo International Ltd., Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co., Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Sayaji Industries Limited

What is the Dynamics of Corn Co-Products Market?

Corn co-products are used in various industries such as food processing, personal care and cosmetics and animal nutrition. The corn oil is used in the food processing industries in butter, margarine, etc. and in personal care or skincare products and cosmetics. The corn gluten meal and the corn gluten feed are extracted from the wet milling process and are mostly used for animal feed. These corn co-products are high in demand due to the presence of crude protein, which is beneficial to the animals. The distillers grain and the corn germ are also used as one of the ingredients in the feed products for poultry, cattle, marine animals, pets, etc. The demand for the corn co-products such as high protein distillers dried grains (HP DDG) and corn gluten meal is increasing as they are high in protein content. The prices of these products are very economical as compared to corn and soybean meal and hence preferred as a substitute. Commercially, the corn oil meal and the corn gluten feed has a very high value compared to the other corn co-products globally. So they can be used as an alternative or also with other ingredients in the feed industry. The transport and the storage of dry corn co-products are easier and, therefore, are preferred more by the consumers and the manufacturers.

What is the SCOPE of Corn Co-Products Market?

The “Global Corn Co-Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the corn co-products market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, extraction process, end use, and region. The global corn co-products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corn co-products of market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global corn co-products market is segmented based on type, form, extraction process, end use, and region. Based on product type, the global corn co-products market is segmented into corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, corn oil, corn germ, distillers grain. Based on the form, the global corn co-products market is segmented into pellet, powder, and liquid/paste. Based on extraction process the global corn co-products market is segmented is segmented into wet milling and dry milling. By the end- use, the corn co-products market is classified into food processing, personal care and cosmetics products and animal nutrition. Based on the region, the global corn co-products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

What is the Regional Framework of Corn Co-Products Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global corn co-products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The corn co-products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

