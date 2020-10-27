Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period

Ultrasound transducers are systems used to evaluate targets and interpret the reflected signals. Ultrasound transducers are available in different shapes and sizes which produces an image in the form of a plane body with the structures cut across. Piezoelectric crystals change size and shape of the beam that generates a voltage when force is applied and also works as ultrasonic detectors. Some systems use separate transmitters and receivers, while some combine both functions into a single piezoelectric transceiver. Ultrasound transducers use non-piezoelectric principles such as magnetostriction and diaphragm principle used for fabrication of transducer arrays. Cardiac ultrasound transducers are available in different sizes and shapes in order to be used outside the echo lab. However, new developments in ultrasound technology and cardiac ultrasounds allow imaging at the cellular or molecular level, paving the way for earlier diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

High prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, geriatric population with bypass surgery, rising patient awareness programs, growing research and development initiatives for heart diseases, and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging devices are the major factors driving the cardiac ultrasound transducers market. According to the WHO, cardiovascular disease is one of the leading cause of death globally. In 2016, WHO reported 16 million deaths under the age of 70 years which is due to non-communicable diseases, and 37% death were caused by cardiovascular diseases. Growth in technologies such as biochips, catheter implantation, mall hand-held or pocket-sized ultrasound systems, and increase in use of advanced software applications available for measuring the protocol of the ultrasound test are likely to fuel the growth of the cardiac ultrasound transducers market.

The global cardiac ultrasound transducers market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into sector transducer, concave transducer, pencil transducer, linear transducer, microconvex transducer, and others. Cardiovascular is a rapidly growing application segment because of increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.5 million deaths in 2012, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Of these, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. In terms of end-user, the cardiac ultrasound transducers market has been classified into diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical units, hospitals, clinics, and others. Geographically, the cardiac ultrasound transducers market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global cardiac ultrasound transducers market due to sophisticated infrastructure with modern software modalities, patient awareness programs, and high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease is driving the medical devices market which in turn is expected to augment the cardiac ultrasound transducers market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for cardiac ultrasound transducers due to favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, incidence of cardiac diseases, and awareness among the population. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rising geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, and surging per capita expenditure. In addition, economic growth supports the improvement of the health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China. Hence, these factors fuel the growth of the cardiac ultrasound transducers market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global cardiac ultrasound transducers market include Siemens Healthineers, Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd., Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Telemed Medical Systems, Samsung, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, and Hitachi Medical Systems.

