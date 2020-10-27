Smart Utilities Software Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Aclara, Awesense, Davra, Fluentgrid, Globema

The boosting demand of enhanced grid reliability and efficient outage response is driving the growth of the Smart Utilities market. However, the smart grid cybersecurity and its vulnerabilities may restrain the growth of the smart utilities market. Furthermore, the upcoming smart cities projects in developing regions is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Smart Utilities market during the forecast period.

Aclara, Awesense, Davra, Fluentgrid, Globema, Landis+Gyr, Live Earth, PLVision, REENGEN, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens AG

The rising requirement for Operational Efficiency and Control as well as growing trend of deregulating the utilities industry is creating lucrative opportunities for the smart utilities market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of SCADA system which optimizes and manages transmission as well as generation processes of utility facilities is also boosting the smart utilities software market.

The “Global Smart Utilities Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Utilities market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Utilities market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, product type, and geography. The global Smart Utilities market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Utilities market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart Utilities market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Utilities market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Utilities market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Smart Utilities Software Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Smart Utilities Software Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

