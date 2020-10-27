Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2027

The study on Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market provides analysis of Global market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

This the global Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market report is a valuable source of information for investors, new entrants, stakeholders and market players to formulate strategies for growth & expansion and obtain a competitive edge in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market are focusing on some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to keep hold in the ever competitive market. Moreover, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as strengthen their goodwill in the global market.

Some of the chief players in the IoT and M2M communications market are AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Gemalto NV, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., NXP Semiconductors NV, Google, Inc. and Qualcomm Incorporated among others.

Report Scope:

Market by Technology & Platform

· Sensor nodes

· Radio frequency identification

· Near field communication

· Cloud management

· Supervisory control & data acquisition

· Information & discovery services

· Zigbee

· Complex event processing

Market by M2M Connections & Modules

· Sim-cards

· Network connections

· Module types

Market by IoT Components

· RFID

· Data processing & safety

· Network communications

· Safety, security & support technology

Market by Application

· Retail

· Public safety & urban security

· Energy & power

· Telecom & IT

· Industrial & commercial buildings

· Consumer & residential

· Transportation

· Healthcare

· Manufacturing

On the basis of region, the global Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific.

