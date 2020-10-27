COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise A2P SMS Market Show at 4.3% CAGR to 2025

Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The process of sending mobile messages is from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Businesses can use it in several technical modes to communicate with consumers, authenticate users of online services, or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In all the cases, communication is initiated from a business application, and not an individual’s mobile phone, as is the case with P2P SMS.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise A2P SMS market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 77380 million by 2025, from $ 65510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise A2P SMS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise A2P SMS market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: MBlox, SITO Mobile, CLX Communications, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Infobip, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Tyntec, Syniverse Technologies, Soprano, FortyTwo Telecom AB, Accrete, OpenMarket Inc., Vibes Media, 3Cinteractive, Ogangi Corporation, Beepsend, Genesys Telecommunications, ClearSky, AMD Telecom S.A

This study considers the Enterprise A2P SMS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise A2P SMS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise A2P SMS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS by Players

4 Enterprise A2P SMS by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 MBlox

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Product Offered

11.1.3 MBlox Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 MBlox News

11.2 SITO Mobile

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Product Offered

11.2.3 SITO Mobile Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SITO Mobile News

11.3 CLX Communications

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Product Offered

11.3.3 CLX Communications Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CLX Communications News

11.4 Tanla Solutions

