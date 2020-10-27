COVID-19 Impact on Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Soar at 19.9% CAGR to 2025

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
IoT technology enables city planners to gain insights into different aspect of city management by enabling different devices to interconnect. It helps to manage large complex environments, understand the state of the city, and collaborate with different departments to produce cumulative results. There are a number of initiatives by IT and communication service providers. These increasing initiatives are increasing the popularity of the smart city concept across the globe.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market will register a 19.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1357670 million by 2025, from $ 656540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart City ICT Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco, ABB, IBM, Huawei, AT&T, Oracle, Verizon Communications, China Mobile, Vodafone, NTT Communications, Ericsson, Microsoft, HP, Hitachi, Nokia(Alcatel-Lucent), Siemens, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Honeywell, Schneider Electric
This study considers the Smart City ICT Infrastructure value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Smart Grid
Smart Building
Smart Water Network
Smart Healthcare
Smart Education
Smart Security
Smart Transport
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Communications Industry
Transportation Industry
Express Industry
Government
Education
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart City ICT Infrastructure players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart City ICT Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart City ICT Infrastructure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Players
4 Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cisco
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Product Offered
11.1.3 Cisco Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cisco News
11.2 ABB
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Product Offered
11.2.3 ABB Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ABB News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Smart City ICT Infrastructure Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Huawei
