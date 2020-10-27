COVID-19 Impact on Infant Formula Foods Market will register a 9.1% CAGR by 2025

Global Infant Formula Foods Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Infant Formula Foods market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 52820 million by 2025, from $ 37240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infant Formula Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Infant Formula Foods market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Danone, Perrigo, Abbott, Mead Johnson Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Nestle, Biostime, Heinz, Hipp Holding AG, Yili, Bellamy, Yashili, Feihe, Beingmate, Wonderson, Fonterra, Arla, Meiji, Synutra, Brightdairy, Holle baby food GmbH, Pinnacle, Wissun, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd., DGC, Westland Milk Products

This study considers the Infant Formula Foods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Infant Formula Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Infant Formula Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Infant Formula Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Infant Formula Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Infant Formula Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Infant Formula Foods by Company

4 Infant Formula Foods by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Infant Formula Foods Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Danone

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Offered

12.1.3 Danone Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Danone Latest Developments

12.2 Perrigo

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Offered

12.2.3 Perrigo Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Perrigo Latest Developments

12.3 Abbott

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Infant Formula Foods Product Offered

12.3.3 Abbott Infant Formula Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Abbott Latest Developments

12.4 Mead Johnson Nutrition

