Smart Transportation Market Size to Register at a US$ 35.3 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Smart Transportation market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 35.3 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Smart Transportation Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Smart Transportation market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Smart Transportation in major regions globally.

The market report on the Smart Transportation also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Smart Transportation Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Smart Transportation industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Accenture PLC, Advanced Navigation Positioning Corporation, BASS Software, Cisco Systems, Cubic Corporation, Huawei, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Inc., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba, Veson Nautical, and WS Atkins.

Market Segmentation

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

By Application

Shared Mobility

Transit Hubs

Route Information and Route Guidance

Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles

Video Management

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Smart Transportation

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Smart Transportation Market By Transportation Mode

1.2.2.1. Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Transportation Mode (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share By Transportation Mode in 2018

1.2.2.3. Roadways

1.2.2.4. Railways

1.2.2.5. Airways

1.2.2.6. Maritime

1.2.3. Smart Transportation Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share By Application in 2018

1.2.3.3. Shared Mobility

1.2.3.4. Transit Hubs

1.2.3.5. Route Information and Route Guidance

1.2.3.6. Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles

1.2.3.7. Video Management

1.2.3.8. Others

1.2.4. Smart Transportation Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Smart Transportation Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Smart Transportation Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Smart Transportation Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Smart Transportation Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

4.1. Global Smart Transportation Revenue By Transportation Mode

4.2. Roadways

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Railways

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Airways

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Maritime

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Smart Transportation Revenue By Application

5.2. Shared Mobility

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Transit Hubs

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Route Information and Route Guidance

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Video Management

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SMART TRANSPORTATION MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Smart Transportation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East & Africa Smart Transportation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Accenture PLC

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Advanced Navigation Positioning Corporation

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. BASS Software

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Cisco Systems

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Cubic Corporation

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Huawei

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. General Electric Company

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. IBM Corporation, Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Siemens AG

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Thales Group

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Toshiba

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. Veson Nautical

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

11.13. WS Atkins

11.13.1. Company Snapshot

11.13.2. Overview

11.13.3. Financial Overview

11.13.4. Product Portfolio

11.13.5. Key Developments

11.13.6. Strategies

11.14. Others

11.14.1. Company Snapshot

11.14.2. Overview

11.14.3. Financial Overview

11.14.4. Product Portfolio

11.14.5. Key Developments

11.14.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

