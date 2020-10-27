Hermetic Packaging Market to be Worth US$ 5.4 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Hermetic Packaging market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Hermetic Packaging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Hermetic Packaging in major regions globally.

The market report on the Hermetic Packaging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Hermetic Packaging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Hermetic Packaging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Ametek, Inc., Egide S.A., Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies, Inc., Mackin Technologies, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Schott AG, Sinclair Manufacturing Company, Special Hermetic Products, Inc., SST International, Teledyne Microelectronic Technologies, and Willow Technologies.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Ceramic to Metal

Glass to Metal

Transponder Glass

Reed Glass

Passivation Glass

By Application

Aeronautics & Space

Military & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hermetic Packaging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hermetic Packaging Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Ceramic to Metal

1.2.2.4. Glass to Metal

1.2.2.5. Transponder Glass

1.2.2.6. Reed Glass

1.2.2.7. Passivation Glass

1.2.3. Hermetic Packaging Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share By Application in 2018

1.2.3.3. Aeronautics & Space

1.2.3.4. Military & Defense

1.2.3.5. Automotive

1.2.3.6. Healthcare

1.2.3.7. Telecom

1.2.3.8. Others

1.2.4. Hermetic Packaging Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hermetic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hermetic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Hermetic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Hermetic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Hermetic Packaging Revenue By Type

4.2. Ceramic to Metal

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Glass to Metal

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Transponder Glass

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Reed Glass

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Passivation Glass

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Hermetic Packaging Revenue By Application

5.2. Aeronautics & Space

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Military & Defense

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Automotive

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Telecom

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East & Africa Hermetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Ametek, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Egide S.A.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Kyocera Corporation

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Legacy Technologies, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Mackin Technologies

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Schott AG

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Sinclair Manufacturing Company

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Special Hermetic Products, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. SST International

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Teledyne Microelectronic Technologies

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

11.12. Willow Technologies

11.12.1. Company Snapshot

11.12.2. Overview

11.12.3. Financial Overview

11.12.4. Product Portfolio

11.12.5. Key Developments

11.12.6. Strategies

11.13. Others

11.13.1. Company Snapshot

11.13.2. Overview

11.13.3. Financial Overview

11.13.4. Product Portfolio

11.13.5. Key Developments

11.13.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

