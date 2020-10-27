Cyber Security In Healthcare Market: Industry Innovative Growth with SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the cyber security in healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the cyber security in healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cyber security in healthcare market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cyber security in healthcare market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the cyber security in healthcare market by segmenting the market based on the deployment, security, end-user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the adoption of cloud-based equipment by the end-users has resulted in huge demand for cloud-based security solutions in the healthcare industry. This is predicted to vitalize the expansion of cyber security in the healthcare industry during the forecast timeline. Moreover, the rise in the data breaches witnessed across the globe will further define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Nonetheless, the lack of awareness pertaining to a data breach as well as access control will decimate the growth of the market over the forecast time span.

Based on the deployment, the market can be divided into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. In terms of security, the industry is segmented into Application Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, Content Security, and Endpoint Security. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical & Chemical Manufacturers, Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, and Others.

The key players included in this market are Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, WhiteHat Security, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Biscom, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, FireEye, Inc., ForgeRock, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Trend Micro Incorporated, Axway, CORL Technologies, Flexera, Cisco Systems, Inc., and McAfee LLC. (Intel Security Group).

