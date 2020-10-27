Latest Update 2020: Organ Care System for Lungs Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2025

As per International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation “worldwide lung care operation is increasing year on year, it is estimated that 40000 cases are annually operated in centers which are limited in numbers”. Lack of physical activity among the people is predicted to have a large number of share for the growth of the market. Along with the unhealthy habits like smoking and alcohol consumption, that is been adopted by a large number of population is expected to drive the market.

According to a survey, “77% of the donated lung gets spoiled in U.S. due to the unavailability of cold storage.”

Cold storage is considered as main constraints, the complications after post transplantation affect patient health if the storage is not appropriate. In addition, After the lung transplantation the lifespan of a patient becomes riskier as compared to other transplantation like liver or kidney. The unavailability of the lungs is one of the biggest restrains, as the donors are not easily available which adversely affect the organ care system market for lung.

Trolley based and portable based are the two segment in the organ care system market for lung. Trolley based is the transplantation device which is been used widely and is available in maximum number of centers. Trolley based OCS market size for lung is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% and generating a revenue of $3354.6 thousands by 2026. Portable based is efficient in terms of increasing organ efficiency, helps in healthier organ transplantation, portable and easy to carry within the time frame are the main factor for the growth of the portable based. It is expected to generate a revenue of $2254.4 thousands by 2026 at a CAGR of 18%.

• Asia pacific Organ Care System Market share for Lung:

Asia pacific is considered to be one the biggest market for the Organ Care System Market for Lung, most of the Asian countries lack in presence of medical and its services. As it is considered that the OCS lung market size is expected to grow at 18% CAGR by generating $975.3 thousands in the forecast period.

• North American Market Share in Organ Care System Market share for Lung:

In 2018, North America is the major market in OCS market for lung. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0%. by $2760.2 thousands by 2026. The market is projected to grow with the increase in the lung diseases and presence of increased elderly population. Similarly, the Europe is also considered the major market followed by North America, which holds the maximum OCS lung market share in 2018 by $398.5 thousands and is projected to increase at 15.0% CAGR by generating a revenue of $1219.1 thousands by 2026.

The tubeless insulin pump market players are Transmedics, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Organ Assist B.V. and among others. The major key players are investing in their research and development to develop a new product with advanced technology can be considered to boost the overall OCS lung market. TransMedics have invested around $50 million and have supported the organ care system that is developed, which improves the organs function after the body have been removed.

