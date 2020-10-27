Oncology Information System Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers 2020-2025

The global Oncology Information System Market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Overview:

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, because of the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological advancements in OIS itself

1.2 Growing patient number suffering from Cancer

1.3 Growing efficiency and result quality by usage of OIS

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 High Cost of OIS Systems

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Application:

1.1 Medical Oncology

1.2 Radiation Oncology

1.3 Surgical Oncology

2. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Patient Information Systems

2.1.2 Treatment Planning Systems

2.2 Professional Services

2.2.1 Consulting/Optimization Services

2.2.2 Implementation Services

2.2.3 Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

3. Global Oncology Information System Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals & Physicianâ€™s Offices

3.2 Government Institutions

3.3 Research Centers

4. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Accuray Incorporated

2. Altos Solutions, Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Elekta AB

5. Epic Systems Corporation

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Mckesson Corporation

8. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Oncology Information System Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

