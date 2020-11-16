Top Scenario: Autotransfusion Devices Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2027

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, titled, “Autotransfusion Devices Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2027,” the global autotransfusion devices market size was $1,121.5 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $1,939.7 million by 2027, at 6.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

The North America regional market dominates the global market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global autotransfusion devices market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Autotransfusion is a process wherein a person receives their own blood for a transfusion, instead of banked allogenic (separate-donor) blood. There are two main kinds of autotransfusion: Blood can be autologously “pre-donated” (termed so despite “donation” not typically referring to giving to one’s self) before a surgery, or alternatively, it can be collected during and after the surgery using an intraoperative blood salvage device (such as a Cell Saver or CATS). The latter form of autotransfusion is utilized in surgeries where there is expected a large volume blood loss – e.g. aneurysm, total joint replacement, and spinal surgeries. The device used for autotransfusion is called autotransfusion devices. Presently, many surgeons utilize autotransfusion innovatively such as with a cell processing step which not only is efficient and less time consuming but also enables the patient to have safe blood transfusion. Moreover changing lifestyles coupled with the increasing obesity amongst the masses has resulted in increased chances of having cardiac diseases which has prompted the growth of Autotransfusion devices.

High occurrence of cardiac diseases leads to the huge demand of auto-transfusion device across the world. Furthermore, absence of any risk of transfusion or transmitted infections is boosting the growth for autotransfusion devices globally. On the contrary, inability to separate contaminants from blood is expected to be a major restraint for autotransfusion devices market. On the other hand, growing Adoption of whole body autotransfusion devices.

Off-Pump Autotransfusion devices holds the highest market share amongst the product type segment and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027. The driving factor for off-pump transfusion is the device usage ease, coupled with no blood loss feature during the transfusion process. Major trends in the off-pump transfusion is its efficacy and the fact that off-pump transfusion have much lower post-operative morbidity and mortality especially in high risk patients.

Amongst the end use segment, Hospital segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This primarily because, the hospitals have specialized departments wherein blood transfusion is required as such the autotransfusion devices are required in multiple numbers to cater to various transfusion requirements of specialized diseases in various department.

North America has the highest market share for autotransfusion device globally and is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 6.4% over the forecast period. U.S, hold the majority of the share of the North America market and it is one of the leading countries globally. As the regulatory standards regarding transfusion are quite stringent in U.S., companies are investing a lot on Research & Development for approvals of commercial sale of Autotransfusion device and therefore they are focused on quality and innovative products so as to efficiently handle the process and edge ahead of competitors, thus driving the growth of Autotransfusion device in the country.

One of the prominent players in autotransfusion devices market viz., Medtronic plc announced it has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Personalized Closed Loop (PCL) insulin pump system, currently in development. The PCL technology is designed to automate insulin delivery in a way that is real-time, personalized and adapts to the user. The system will also provide insights and predictive diagnostics unique to the individual, with a goal of dramatically simplifying diabetes management for the patient. The recent acquisition of Nutrino Health and their expertise in nutrition data science will play a key role in the accelerated development of this breakthrough technology. Zimmer Biomet Holding, Becton Dickinson and Company, LivaNova, Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation and Getinge AB.

