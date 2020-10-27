The Dental Implants Market To Witness A Growth-Wise Disruption Between 2021

Market Report Summary

Market – Dental Implants Market

Market Value – USD 7,879.5 Million in 2021

Market CAGR Value – 9.7 % in 2021

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Dental Implants – Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth by 2020,” the global Dental implants market was valued at USD 4,508.9 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 7,879.5 million in 2020.

Globally, rising aging population has increases the demand for dental implants in the market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.7% from 2014 – 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in the market:

Institut Straumann AG.

Nobel Biocare.

DENTSPLY International Inc.

Zimmer dental Inc.

Danaher Corporation.

3M Company.

Neoss International.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

OSSTEM IMPLANT.

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market. High cost of dental implants surgery in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India.

However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market. Various technological advancements in dental implants such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D imaging, mini dental implants, laser dentistry, sedation dentistry, and nanotechnology have improved dental surgical procedures.

Europe is the largest market for the global dental implants due to growing concern for oral hygiene, increasing clinical adoption of dental implants therapy and technological advancements. Some of the fastest growing markets for dental implants in Europe are the U.K., France and Germany. Titanium implants is the largest material based market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.8% from 2014 to 2020.

The dental implants market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth attributed to aging population, rising awareness about oral health and technological advancement in dental implants surgery procedures. Adoption of advanced dentistry by North American people also plays important roles in driving the growth of the dental implants market.

According to the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), approximately 75% of American adults were suffering from various forms of gum diseases in 2008. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dental implants market. Growing concern about oral health and medical tourism are some factors driving the growth of the dental implant in the Asia Pacific market.