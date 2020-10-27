The Dental Implants Market To Witness A Growth-Wise Disruption Between 2021

Market Report Summary
- Market – Dental Implants Market
- Market Value – USD 7,879.5 Million in 2021
- Market CAGR Value – 9.7% in 2021
- Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030
For Full Information -> Click Here
Read Full Press Release Below
According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Dental Implants – Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth by 2020,” the global Dental implants market was valued at USD 4,508.9 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 7,879.5 million in 2020.
Globally, rising aging population has increases the demand for dental implants in the market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.7% from 2014 – 2020.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2821
Some of the major companies operating in the market:
- Institut Straumann AG.
- Nobel Biocare.
- DENTSPLY International Inc.
- Zimmer dental Inc.
- Danaher Corporation.
- 3M Company.
- Neoss International.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG.
- OSSTEM IMPLANT.
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2821
Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market. High cost of dental implants surgery in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India.
However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market. Various technological advancements in dental implants such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D imaging, mini dental implants, laser dentistry, sedation dentistry, and nanotechnology have improved dental surgical procedures.
Europe is the largest market for the global dental implants due to growing concern for oral hygiene, increasing clinical adoption of dental implants therapy and technological advancements. Some of the fastest growing markets for dental implants in Europe are the U.K., France and Germany. Titanium implants is the largest material based market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.8% from 2014 to 2020.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2821
The dental implants market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth attributed to aging population, rising awareness about oral health and technological advancement in dental implants surgery procedures. Adoption of advanced dentistry by North American people also plays important roles in driving the growth of the dental implants market.
According to the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), approximately 75% of American adults were suffering from various forms of gum diseases in 2008. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dental implants market. Growing concern about oral health and medical tourism are some factors driving the growth of the dental implant in the Asia Pacific market.
Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com