Wound Care Biologics Market 2020 – 2025: ACell Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies Inc., MiMedx Inc.

Top Key Players in the Global Wound Care Biologics Market: ACell Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies Inc., MiMedx Inc., Misonix, Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Wright Medical Group NV

Key Market Trends

The Biological Skin Substitutes Segment is Expected to Witness Better Growth Over the Forecast Period

Based on products, the market is segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitute segment is expected to witness better growth due to their wide usage in the treatment of chronic wounds. These skin substitutes have an intact extracellular matrix for structural support. Biological skin substitutes are majorly recommended for burn injuries and treatment of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, almost 463 million people (20-79 years) had diabetes, and by 2045, this is expected to rise to 700 million. Chronic wounds lead to complications, such as infection, ulceration, and insufficient blood supply. Hence, the increasing burden of diabetes and the growing adoption of these products are the major factors propelling the growth of the wound care biologics market.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wound Care Biologics market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America Dominates the Wound Care Biologics Market

North America is expected to dominate the wound care biologics market during the forecast years. This is mainly attributed to the growing diabetic population and the rising number of burn injury cases in the region. According to the American Burn Association, approximately 450,000 patients receive hospital and emergency room treatment for burns each year. Burn injury is one of the leading causes of unintentional death in the United States, which leads to increased adoption of wound care biologics by hospitals or clinics. Hence, increased awareness, rapid adoption of new technologies, and increasing chronic wound cases are expected to positively impact market growth in this region.

