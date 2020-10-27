Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Advancements, Trends and Demand 2020 to 2025: Becton Dickinson and Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline, Cardinal Health

The Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market: Becton Dickinson and Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline, Cardinal Health, and Coloplast Ltd

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are rising prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the material used for disposable products and catheters, and increasing awareness about personalized care and hygiene.

– The decreased renal function, primarily age-related, is one of the major indicators of hospitalizations, which may be accelerated due to several chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, among other diseases, often leading to different stages of kidney diseases. These diseases are health burdens globally, with high economic costs. The excretions by the kidney into the urine formation may vary drastically and cause variations in the urinary pH and composition, leading to urinary incontinence (UI) problems. Adult diapers are significantly necessary in such cases, including mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, or dementia. The recently published research data by the World Health Organization (WHO) validates the huge demand for incontinence products. As per the WHO Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) guidelines and specific population-based studies released in 2017, the prevalence of UI was observed to be in the range of 9.9%-36.1%, in different patient pools.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness about health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan, have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rates, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies, often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

