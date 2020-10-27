eClinical Solutions Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Global eClinical Solutions Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the eClinical Solutions market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The eClinical solutions market was valued recording a CAGR of 12.86% over the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global eClinical Solutions Market: Oracle Corporation, BioClinicia Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Anju Software, Inc. (OmniComm Systems), ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc., eClinical Solutions Inc., Dassault Systmes (Medidata Solutions Inc.), IBM Watson Health (Merge Healthcare Incorporated), CRF Health Inc.

Key Market Trends

Clinical Data Management Systems Segment Dominates the Market

The clinical data management system is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. There has been a robust increase in the adoption of electronic medical records in hospitals, and private practices have been buoyed by the penetration of digital technologies in healthcare institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory standards.

With the adoption of electronic medical records, a growing amount of data is being generated through automated medical equipment and monitoring devices. The adoption of IoT in medical devices necessitates the need for efficient data management systems.

A major trend driving this segment is the integration of the CDMS with clinical randomization, supply management, trail, and patient recruitment solutions. Additionally, the developing economies are expected to drive the growth of the market, due to the increasing adoption of these systems, government funding to support clinical trials, and the presence of a large patient base.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global eClinical Solutions market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is likely to register a high CAGR over the forecast period due to the high unmet medical needs and rising prevalence of target chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and infectious diseases are stoking the demand for eClinical solutions in the region.

Owing to its rising urban population, Asia-Pacific is one of the preferred destinations associated with clinical trials. In addition, the region contains about 53% of the urban population and is rising at a rapid pace than its counterparts by 1.5% per year. The presence of a robust urban population and the exposure to prevalent health risks are expected to increase susceptibility of the population to diseases and infections. This can drive the number of admissions into hospitals, which, in turn, is expected to increase the amount of data being generated.

North America is also one of the leading revenue contributor due to the increasing target population, coupled with rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as diabetes and cardiac disorders, that is poised to stimulate the growth of the regional market for eClinical solutions.

