Air Insulated Switchgear Market Drivers, Industry Capacity, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast

An air insulated switchgear is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear consisting of high-voltage components such as an electrical disconnect switch, fuse, or circuit breaker, which is used to protect, control, and isolate electrical equipment. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. An air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.

Rise in demand for air insulated switchgears due to their extensive usage in areas where space, weather conditions, and environmental conditions are not an issue, such as rural areas, is expected to be a key factor driving the air insulated switchgear market during the forecast period. Increase in production of air insulated switchgears due to their low manufacturing cost and ease of maintenance are also projected to boost the air insulated switchgear market during the forecast period. Air insulated switchgears offer several benefits such as reliability, pollution free working, ease of construction, and flexibility of region. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the air insulated switchgear market. Gas insulated switchgears can be used as alternatives to air insulated switchgears, as the latter are likely to require more maintenance, thus leading to high cost. This is expected to hamper the air insulated switchgear market.

The Air insulated switchgear market can be segmented based on voltage range, installation, application, and region. Based on voltage range, the air insulated switchgear market can be segregated into 3kV-36kV and >36kV. The 3kV-36kV segment accounts for a major share of the market, as compared to the >36kV segment. 3kV-36kV voltage range air insulated switchgears are mostly utilized for applications such as power generation, infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing, and processing.

In terms of installation, the air insulated switchgear market can be segmented into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment is used widely in home application and vehicle and holds a major share of the market, as compared to the outdoor segment and is expected to drive the air insulated switch gear market. Rise in expenditure on electrical network and increasing focus on renewable power generation are expected to propel the air insulated switch gear market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the air insulated switchgear market can be divided into transmission and distribution, manufacturing and processing, and infrastructure and transportation. The transmission and distribution segment dominates the air insulated switchgear market due to the increase in demand for reliable delivery of electric power. This, in turn, fuels the demand for project and substations of air insulated switchgear installation. Transmission and distribution segment is then followed by the infrastructure and transportation segment and the manufacturing and processing segment.

In terms of geography, the air insulated switchgear market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global air insulated switchgear market, due to the high adoption rate, increase in power generation capacity, and infrastructural developments, especially in China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The air insulated switchgear market in Europe, especially in Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K., is also expected to expand due to rapid expansion in industrialization and growing renewable energy production sector. The air insulated switchgear market is also expected to expand in North America due to the upgrade of existing infrastructure.

Key players operating in the air insulated switch gear market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Lucy Electric Ltd, TBEA India, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SwitchGear Company nv, and EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

