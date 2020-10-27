Fingertip Sprayers Market World Analysis And Forecast Research Report

Fingertip Sprayers Market: An Overview

Fingertip sprayers also know fine mist sprayers are an excellent option to dispense thin liquid with low viscosity. Fingertip sprayer contains a pump which is activated by the finger press, the tube draws out the fluid from the reservoir and dispense it from the nozzle. The fingertip sprayers atomize the fluid contained. Fingertip sprayers can dispense the liquid continuously or in a specific quantity per stroke. The fingertip sprayers are mainly used in the personal care, cleaning and medical purpose.

The personal care end use of the fingertip sprayers include the deodorants, perfumes, shaving foams and other products. For cleaning purpose, fingertip sprayers are used to dispense cleaning liquids on the surface. Fingertip sprayers make the dispensing easy and reliable. The proper capping of the bottles ensures the prevention of the substrate from the contamination. Fingertip sprayers are compact and hence can be fitted even in the small containers for dispensing.

Fingertip Sprayers Market: Dynamics

Fingertip sprayers market is projected to register very high growth rate because increased penetration of fingertip sprayers in the end-user market. The personal care and cosmetic segment are expected to drive the global fingertip sprayer market.

The increase in per capita disposable income is expected to drive the fingertip sprayer market further. The manufacturers prefer plastic types of fingertip sprayers because of lesser cost as compared with the metal type of fingertip sprayer. Besides, fingertip sprayers are used with almost every deodorant and perfume bottle. The increase in consumer spending of the personal care product is expected to fuel the global demand for fingertip sprayers. The delicate body of the fingertip sprayers can be the possible restraint for the growth. The trends in the fingertip sprayer market are using the environmentally friendly materials to manufacture the fingertip sprayers. The production of the robust fingertip sprayers is the opportunity for the fingertip sprayers’ manufacturers.

Fingertip Sprayers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Fingertip Sprayers Market is segmented on the basis of material type, on the basis of dispensing volume, and on the basis of end use industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the global fingertip sprayers market is segmented as-

Metal Aluminum Stainless Steel

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Polypropylene



On the basis of dispense volume, the global fingertip sprayers market is segmented as –

Less than 0.1 cc

1cc – 0.5cc

51cc – 1 cc

More than 1 cc

On the basis of end use industry, the global fingertip sprayers market is segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

House Care

Others

Fingertip Sprayers Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global fingertip sprayers market are –

C.L. Smith Company

United States Plastic Corporation

WB Bottle Supply Company

Frapak Packaging

Kläger Plastik GmbH

ACS Promotions (Pty) Ltd

Foshan Nanhai Qijunhong Plastic Factory

Suzhou Genting Plastic Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Songmile Packaging Co., Ltd.

Yuyao Yongjie Commodity Co., Ltd.

Zhoushan Xinmei Packaging Co., Ltd.

