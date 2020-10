Aroma Chemicals Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global aroma chemicals market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% from 2019 to 2027.

from 2019 to 2027. The personal care segment accounted for a major share of the global aroma chemicals market in 2018 , owing to the rise in the consumption of aroma chemicals in fine fragrances and cosmetics & toiletries, and growth in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry across the globe.

, owing to the rise in the consumption of aroma chemicals in fine fragrances and cosmetics & toiletries, and growth in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry across the globe. In terms of source, the synthetic segment dominated the global aroma chemicals market in 2018 , due to easy availability and better mixing properties with other chemicals.

, due to easy availability and better mixing properties with other chemicals. The aroma chemicals market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the demand for aroma chemicals in personal care and household care products.

Benzenoids Aroma Chemicals Dominate Aroma Chemicals Market

In terms of product, the benzenoids segment led the global aroma chemicals market in 2018, due to their excellent properties to replicate the natural aroma and superior mixing properties with other chemicals. Ease of availability is another factor that is driving this segment. However, the terpenoids segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Terpenoids can be derived from natural sources such as plants and flowers. Thus, rise in the demand for natural products is likely to fuel the terpenoids segment during the forecast period.

Complex Quality and Regulatory Standards Pose Significant Challenges for Manufacturers

The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) has banned several aroma chemicals that are potentially harmful, as prolonged usage of these can cause various allergic reactions, asthma attacks, nausea, and even skin cancer. Consequently, regulations have been implemented on these chemicals across the globe to avert ecological issues.

Implementation of strict guidelines for manufacturers to gauge and maintain (within stipulated limits) the emissions of VOCs during the production of aroma chemicals poses a challenge for the aroma chemicals market.

Asia Pacific to be Highly Lucrative Region in Global Aroma Chemicals Market