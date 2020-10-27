Key Facts About the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Read More Below

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Key Highlights

The global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market was valued at ~US$ 440 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027 . Increase in crude oil production enhances oilfield operations such as drilling, cementing, production, workover and completion, and well stimulation. This drives the demand for production chemicals such as hydrogen sulfide scavengers.

and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of from . Increase in crude oil production enhances oilfield operations such as drilling, cementing, production, workover and completion, and well stimulation. This drives the demand for production chemicals such as hydrogen sulfide scavengers. The demand for crude oil is increasing year-on-year, and is estimated to reach 100 million barrels per day (including biofuels) by the end of 2019. Crude oil prices are increasing. OPEC members have reduced their production output in order to stabilize prices. Thus, price stability is expected to enhance oilfield operations, and thereby, drive the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50223

Key Drivers of the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) is a naturally-occurring gas contained in crude oils. It is also formed in the refining process due to the degradation of sulfur-containing compounds in crude oil at high temperatures. Increasing global demand for crude oil and rising concentration of hydrogen sulfide in oil & gas products formed in the processing of hydrocarbons are raising concerns related to safety, environment protection, and operations.

S) is a naturally-occurring gas contained in crude oils. It is also formed in the refining process due to the degradation of sulfur-containing compounds in crude oil at high temperatures. Increasing global demand for crude oil and rising concentration of hydrogen sulfide in oil & gas products formed in the processing of hydrocarbons are raising concerns related to safety, environment protection, and operations. A general approach for removing hydrogen sulfide or reducing the amount of hydrogen sulfide is to subject hydrogen sulfide to a treatment containing an agent that chemically reacts with hydrogen sulfide. This agent is called a hydrogen sulfide scavenger.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/tall-oil-fatty-acid-market-to-reach-value-of-us-1213-12-mn-by-2027-tmr/

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Newly-discovered and Potential Oil & Gas Reserves to Offer Attractive Opportunities

New discoveries of crude oil and natural gas reserves create opportunities for companies that are operating in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market. The number of new oil & gas discoveries has increased in countries of Africa over the last few years. Large untapped reserves in Africa are garnering the interest of some of the largest exploration and production companies in the world. This has resulted in new oil & gas discoveries in the sub-region. Thus, newly-discovered and potential oil & gas reserves are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global hydrogen sulfide scavengers market.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=50223<ype=S

Environment- and Health-related Concerns Regarding Use of Non-regenerative Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Reacted triazine byproducts are readily biodegradable and relatively non-toxic. Unreacted, excess triazine has very high aquatic toxicity, and a tendency to form carbonate scales with produced water or seawater. This can result in emulsion stabilization and increase in overboard oil-in-water (OIW) content. Unreacted triazine is also an issue for refineries, as it impacts the desalting process, and it can cause accelerated corrosion in crude oil distillation units, foaming in glycol and amine units, and discoloration of glycol units.

Asia Pacific Prominent Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market