COVID – 19 Impact On Low-Code Development Platform Market Trends | Business Outlook, Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2026 AgilePoint, Inc., Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., LANSA

The global low-code development platform market generated revenue of US$ 10.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 25.9% in the forecast period. The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for the low-code development platform. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides projected market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall low-code development platform market and its associated business segments. Revenue estimates for this period segmented on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, and industry. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the low-code development platform market.

The low-code development platform market report will help several vendors make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global low-code development platform scenario and its proliferation across various market verticals. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and factor that will accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the low-code development platform.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are AgilePoint, Inc., Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., LANSA, Mendix Tech BV, Microsoft Corporation, Netcall, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems, Pegasystems Inc., QuickBase, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Trackvia, Inc., Wavemaker, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The research study concisely dissects the Low-Code Development Platform Market and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Low-Code Development Platform Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America ( S., Canada, Mexico)

S., Canada, Mexico) Europe ( Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

