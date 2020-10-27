IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Key players operating in the IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), Aeris Communications, ZTE Corporation, Comarch, KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Stream Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vodafone Limited, Cisco Corporation, Ericsson, Emnify Gmbh, Avnet, Inc., and Swisscom AG.

Managing cellular IoT deployment can be quite complicated. An enterprise might have devices installed in various parts of the world, each device with different legal, technological, and compliance challenges. Connectivity management platform (CMP) tools are available to manage such issues. They are designed to address consolidation challenges associated with operating and managing large IoT devices. Typically, a connectivity management platform is a collection of connectivity services and management tools that help IoT and M2M projects globally. The software’s connectivity management tools largely include features such as activating and deactivating SIM cards in real-time, define the network selection priorities for a specific country (based on the quality of service), control the connectivity cost, and assign SIMs in real time without any loss of configuring the device

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43601

The CMP platform helps in efficient connectivity management throughout the product lifecycle, reduces total cost of ownership, and helps in the efficient management of devices. The platform also helps in minimizing the risk since the coverage and SIMs have the ability to automatically switch to the network that has the best signal, thus minimizing the overall risks of device being offline. Moreover, a robust security solution also eliminates the risk of unauthorized access to M2M and IoT networks.

The global connectivity management platform (CMP) market is driven by the benefits that it offers to enterprises. One of the crucial usefulness of CMP is that it enables Bring your own Computer (BYOC) connectivity. It is a platform that has the capability to support multiple connectivity technologies including cellular connectivity like LTE, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), High Speed Packet Access (HSPA), Code-division multiple access (CDMA) to non-cellular connectivity like Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and low-power, wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology. The platform also allows the flexibility to bring your own connectivity from the specific operator of choice. There are a number of companies that provide such comprehensive platforms to the users.

The key indicators for the connectivity management platform (CMP) market are the growing number of connected devices across all regions. From Asia Pacific countries to Middle East and African countries, the count of connected devices and solutions are drastically increasing year-on-year. This in turn would create new demand for connectivity management platforms, making the future market lucrative.

The global (IoT) connectivity management platform (CMP) market can be segmented on the basis of region namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market can also be segmented on the basis of enterprise size, namely mid-size, and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market can be segmented into oil and gas, retail, manufacturing (industrial equipment), automotive, healthcare, agriculture, transportation and logistics, smart city developers, and electric power among others.

The overall CMP market is witnessing an influx of players after long being majorly a duopoly (kind of oligopolistic) market with firms like Cisco Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. offering the CMP solution. Competition has spurred. Companies are increasing their CMP capabilities to easily integrate with application enabled platforms (AEP).

CMP providers are hiring CMP Solution Architects (IoTs) who have certain level of expertise in architectural framework and can efficiently design and create an architecture framework for CMP platform components. Hiring of efficient experts will help companies to provide a more comprehensive solution to end-users and thereby strengthen their position in the market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Food Contact Paper market