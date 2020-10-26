Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On MOSFET Drivers Market

MOSFET Drivers: Introduction

A MOSFET driver is a type of power amplifier that creates prominent current drive input for high-power transistors by receiving low power from a controller IC. MOSFET drivers are highly important for use in various MOSFET operations, as they help in curtailing the time required for switching between ON/OFF stages of gates. Owing to the reduced time of switching, thermal efficiency and MOSFET power increase.

Furthermore, MOSFET drivers come with a large number of features including ability to function under flexible temperature ranges and protection against short-circuiting

Moreover, MOSFET drivers are used in a variety of applications such as robotics, general-purpose drives, commercial sewing machines, forklift trucks, and EV vehicle charging

Increasing Trend toward Use of Electric Vehicles Worldwide Boosting Global MOSFET Drivers Market

Trend toward adoption of electric vehicles is on the rise across the globe, as countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. are making significant efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions from the conventional-fuel-based vehicles

emissions from the conventional-fuel-based vehicles As a result of government efforts, use of electric vehicles is growing worldwide. Efficiency is a vital factor for electric vehicles and use of MOSFET drivers helps in optimizing the vehicle performance. MOSFET drivers ensure a high level of vehicle functional safety and generate high current output. Significant current output helps in driving the MOSFET to a higher level of current, eventually increasing the vehicle efficiency.

Additionally, MOSFET drivers are used in a variety of applications related to electric vehicles including auxiliary loads, on-board chargers, EV charging, and in-cabin mobile charging

Asia Pacific to Lead Global MOSFET Drivers Market