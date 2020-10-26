Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On MOSFET Drivers Market

MOSFET Drivers: Introduction
- A MOSFET driver is a type of power amplifier that creates prominent current drive input for high-power transistors by receiving low power from a controller IC. MOSFET drivers are highly important for use in various MOSFET operations, as they help in curtailing the time required for switching between ON/OFF stages of gates. Owing to the reduced time of switching, thermal efficiency and MOSFET power increase.
- Furthermore, MOSFET drivers come with a large number of features including ability to function under flexible temperature ranges and protection against short-circuiting
- Moreover, MOSFET drivers are used in a variety of applications such as robotics, general-purpose drives, commercial sewing machines, forklift trucks, and EV vehicle charging
Increasing Trend toward Use of Electric Vehicles Worldwide Boosting Global MOSFET Drivers Market
- Trend toward adoption of electric vehicles is on the rise across the globe, as countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. are making significant efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the conventional-fuel-based vehicles
- As a result of government efforts, use of electric vehicles is growing worldwide. Efficiency is a vital factor for electric vehicles and use of MOSFET drivers helps in optimizing the vehicle performance. MOSFET drivers ensure a high level of vehicle functional safety and generate high current output. Significant current output helps in driving the MOSFET to a higher level of current, eventually increasing the vehicle efficiency.
- Additionally, MOSFET drivers are used in a variety of applications related to electric vehicles including auxiliary loads, on-board chargers, EV charging, and in-cabin mobile charging
Are you a Start-up willing to make it Big in the Business? Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of Report
Asia Pacific to Lead Global MOSFET Drivers Market
- In terms of region, the global MOSFET drivers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global MOSFET drivers market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of MOSFET drivers operate in the region and they are constantly investing in the development of technologically advanced products. Moreover, Asia Pacific is home to a large number of well-established players operating in the MOSFET drivers market. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India hold a major share of the market in the region. Furthermore, expanding presence of players in the consumer electronics sector and steady growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region, especially in China, are expected to boost the market for MOSFET drivers in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
- The MOSFET drivers market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The market is these regions is propelled by increasing adoption of electric vehicles and industrial robotics in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.