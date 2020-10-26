Firewire Cables Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Untill 2027

Firewire Cables: Introduction
- Firewire cables are largely used to connect devices that have integrated firewire ports. Firewire is an I/O interface standard designed by Apple, Inc. to provide high data transfer speeds.
- Firewire cables is a part of the quickest serial technology designed for connecting a computer to a peripheral device or for connecting devices with one another by using a particular cable design assembly
- Various firewire cable design assemblies available in the market are: 4-pin to 4-pin, 4-pin to 6-pin, 4-pin to 9-pin, 6-pin to 6-pin, 9-pin to 9-pin, and 9-pin to 6-pin. These design assemblies are used to connect external hard drives, computer monitors, DVD decoders, and digital camcorders.
- Furthermore, firewire cables are capable of providing data transfer at a rate as high as that offered by a USB 2.0 cable. This advantage of firewire cables over USB cables also offers a reliable, simple, and economical connection.
- Firewire cables are also known as IEEE 1394 cable, DV cable, and I. Link cable
Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report
Key Drivers of Global Firewire Cables Market
- Growing use of consumer electronics devices such as cameras, scanners, laptops, and memory storage devices worldwide is a key factor driving the adoption of firewire cables during the forecast period
Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth
- Among end-use industries, the global firewire cables market can be segmented into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, data/communications, and medical devices
- The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of firewire cables in multiple applications such as camcorders, scanners, printers, DVD players, set-top boxes, computer monitors, audio video receivers, hard drives, and audio recording devices
- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the consumer electronics segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period
Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, ask for a customized report
Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Firewire Cables Market
- In terms of region, the global firewire cables market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- The firewire cables market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of a large number of cable manufacturers and continuously rising demand for consumer electronics devices in the region.
- The firewire cables market in North America and Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth between 2019 and 2027. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.