Firewire Cables Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Untill 2027

Firewire Cables: Introduction

Firewire cables are largely used to connect devices that have integrated firewire ports. Firewire is an I/O interface standard designed by Apple, Inc. to provide high data transfer speeds.

Firewire cables is a part of the quickest serial technology designed for connecting a computer to a peripheral device or for connecting devices with one another by using a particular cable design assembly

Various firewire cable design assemblies available in the market are: 4-pin to 4-pin, 4-pin to 6-pin, 4-pin to 9-pin, 6-pin to 6-pin, 9-pin to 9-pin, and 9-pin to 6-pin. These design assemblies are used to connect external hard drives, computer monitors, DVD decoders, and digital camcorders.

Furthermore, firewire cables are capable of providing data transfer at a rate as high as that offered by a USB 2.0 cable. This advantage of firewire cables over USB cables also offers a reliable, simple, and economical connection.

Firewire cables are also known as IEEE 1394 cable, DV cable, and I. Link cable

Key Drivers of Global Firewire Cables Market

Growing use of consumer electronics devices such as cameras, scanners, laptops, and memory storage devices worldwide is a key factor driving the adoption of firewire cables during the forecast period

Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Among end-use industries, the global firewire cables market can be segmented into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, data/communications, and medical devices

The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of firewire cables in multiple applications such as camcorders, scanners, printers, DVD players, set-top boxes, computer monitors, audio video receivers, hard drives, and audio recording devices

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the consumer electronics segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Firewire Cables Market