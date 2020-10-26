AMR Sensor Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2027

AMR Sensors: Introduction

AMR i.e. anisotropic magneto-resistive sensors are sensing devices that measure variation in the magnetic field angle. AMR sensors can be used in any environmental condition, as they can precisely detect positive and negative magnetic fields. AMR sensors offer high performance in various applications, due to their robust design and resistance to vibrations.

AMR sensors are widely used for detection of end point across various applications. For example, in traffic detection, AMR sensors can identify even a small level of disturbance caused by vehicles.

AMR sensors are used in applications across multiple devices including mobile phones, laptop PCs, refrigerators, smart gas meters, and water meters. They are also used in different industrial and medical applications such as industrial automation, X-ray equipment, and prosthesis steering.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Growing Use of Smart Meters Worldwide Boosting Global AMR Sensor Market

Adoption of smart meters including water and gas meters is on the rise, owing to the increasing non-water revenue caused by water wastage or leakage, government efforts to improve utility usage, and evolving smart grid infrastructure across the globe

AMR sensors can precisely detect rotational displacement. Also, they can accurately detect abnormal reverse flow of water in smart water meters, which helps avoid overbilling.

Moreover, in smart gas meters, accurate detection of rotational displacement leads to precision in the gas flow detection. Thus, growing adoption of smart meters is, in turn, boosting the global AMR sensor market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Global Market, Request for a Sample

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market