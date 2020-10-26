Personal Flotation Devices Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020–2030

Personal Flotation Devices Market: Introduction

A personal flotation device, also known as life jacket, is used as a life saving device in water activities. It is the most important safety equipment for deck suits, canoeing/kayaking, boardsailing, in work vests for commercial vessels, and in ‘man overboard’ situations. Five common types of personal flotation devices (PFD) are available, including Type I PFD, Type II PFD, Type III PFD, Type IV PFD, and Type V PFD. Type I devices are suitable for Open Ocean, remote water, and commercial vessels.

Key Drivers of the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market

Government laws and regulations regarding work safety in coastal regions and while using boats is anticipated to be the key driver of the personal flotation devices market. For instance, as per the U.S. Coast Guard and federal law, a recreational boat must have approved life vests for each individual aboard.

Growing consumer preference for recreational boating and water sports is expected to drive the demand for personal flotation devices (PFD).

Robust economic growth in major marine markets and the growing government investment in advancement of boating infrastructure are identified as important factors contributing to the development of the PFD market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Opportunities in the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market

Increasing consumer awareness about the importance of personal flotation devices is the key market opportunity. Moreover, consumers prefer quality products that meet the specific government standards.

Technological advancement and continuous introduction of new water sports categories is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the PFD market. Additionally, evolving lifestyles and increasing disposable income in developing economies is likely to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has significant impact on the global demand for personal flotation devices