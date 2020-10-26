TMR Provides Free-to-air Service Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

The Europe, Middle East and Africa free-to-air (FTA) services market is highly fragmented, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In 2015, the top five players, namely British Broadcasting Corporation, RTL Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, ITV Plc., and Mediaset SpA accounted for under 20.0% of the market shares. The market is conducive for aspiring players, and hence, going forward it will likely see a lot of new entrants. Thus, the competitive landscape will continue being highly fragmented. At present, a host of companies are foraying into the market, particularly in the areas of internet TV and pay TV in countries of Germany, Austria, and the U.K.

Further, prominent players such as Sky TV too are making efforts to enhance their market positions by forging long-term partnerships. Key vendors in the EMEA free-to-air service market are RTL Group, BT Group Plc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Rai Pubblicità, and British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa free-to-air service market is slated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 11.8% during the period from 2016 to 2024 to reach a value of US$155.8 bn by the end of 2024 from US$63.98 bn in 2016.

The satellite television segment is expected to outpace all others in terms of growth rate in the near future. This is because of a number of European nations fast opting for digital TVs, thereby filliping the demand for satellite TV free-to-air service. The reason for the shift towards digital TVs is because of its enhanced video quality and access to popular HD channel services.

High Internet Proliferation Amplifies Free-to-Air Services Market

The robust usage of internet services coupled with the availability of high speed internet in Europe and Middle East and Africa has stoked free-to-air service market in the regions. Such internet speeds have made it possible for users to stream HD videos and other FTA services. The growing smartphone penetration and rapid shift among its users to 4G and high-speed Wi-Fi services too has augured well for the EMEA free-to-air service market. Europe at present leads the market with a significant share and will continue to do so in the years ahead on the back of quick adoption of key services in the EMEA free-to-air service market.

Special formats of transmission, if not frequent broadcast techniques are also used for mobile television. If audio-visual content is delivered via the Internet, the option to download and store programs can be used for subsequent viewing. Increased amount of FTA channels and the growing use of television smartphones are some of the main drivers for the growth of the EMEA free-to-air service market.

Emergence of Ultra HD Services to be a Key Market Trend

Despite the swift uptake of 4K and 8K videos, movies, and TV channels across Europe, Middle East and Africa, the players in the region are still not being able to successfully provide ultra-HD services to most users on account of its steep costs. The unrealized revenue from this service is substantial. The problem is compounded by the fact that while users have difficulty in accessing UHD FTA services, they can easily access UHD televisions. Further, TV subscriptions and bundles are comparatively cheaper and the huge amount of data guzzled while streaming of UHD videos costs much more. This could be a huge opportunity for vendors in the EMEA free-to-air service market in coming years. Offering these services at optimum prices could be a key strategy leveraged by EMEA free-to-air service market.

Piracy Issues to Hinder Growth Prospects

Furthermore, digitalization of radio signals supports the development of the industry. It also leads to piracy, however, that could prevent future market growth. Analytical advertising is nevertheless anticipated to present possibilities for propelling the EMEA free-to-air service market in the forecast era and leads to a higher advertising turnover through targeted advertising.

This review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market (Device – Satellite Television, Cable Television, Mobile TV, and Radio) – Europe and Middle East & Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

For the study, the EMEA free-to-air service market has been segmented as follows:

Device Type

Satellite Television

Cable Television

Mobile TV

Radio

Geography

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA



