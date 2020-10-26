RFID Locks Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Onity, Qilocks Equipment, Samsung

RFID locks are the smart lock that is designed for locking and unlocking doors using RFID technology. The increase in property crime, rising demand for higher safety, and the growing usage of smartphone and the penetration of its several features in day to day lifestyle is anticipating in the growth of the RFID locks market. Moreover, increasing deployment of electronic security, rising replacement of traditional locks with smart locks is also a growing demand for RFID locks market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Assa Abloy AB, Bai Fu Co., Ltd., Digilock (Security People, Inc.), dormakaba Group, Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe & Fletcher Group), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Onity Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Qilocks Equipment Ltd, Samsung, Senseon (Accuride International Inc.)

What is the Dynamics of RFID Locks Market?

Enhanced security, safety, compliance, audit trails, and efficiency are some of the major factors rising demand for the RFID locks market. Whereas, a lack of awareness among customers is one of the restraining factors for the growth of RFID locks market. Further, increasing digitalization, rising automation, and increasing adoption of smart technology are expected to influence the growth of the RFID locks market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of RFID Locks Market?

The “Global RFID Locks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the RFID locks industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview RFID locks market with detailed market segmentation as access device, end-user, and geography. The global RFID locks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RFID locks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the RFID locks market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global RFID locks market is segmented on the basis access device, end-user. On the basis of access device the market is segmented as key cards, mobile phones, key fobs. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as hospitality, residential, manufacturing, retail, automotive, aerospace and defense, government and public utilities, others.

What is the Regional Framework of RFID Locks Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global RFID locks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The RFID locks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. RFID LOCKS MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. RFID LOCKS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. RFID LOCKS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. RFID LOCKS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? ACCESS DEVICE 8. RFID LOCKS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? END-USER 9. RFID LOCKS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. RFID LOCKS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

