Electrosurgical Devices Market 2020: Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Electrosurgical Devices use high-frequency alternating polarity, electrical current on biological tissue as a means to cut, desiccate, coagulate, or fulgurate tissue.. Electrosurgical procedures are used in a variety of medical disciplines like gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, pneumology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and others. Its advantage is the ability to make precise cuts ensuring limited blood loss. The preference of electrosurgery over conventional surgical techniques is mainly attributed to the fact that it involves low risk to the patient, has faster recovery time and ensure minimal chances of infection. Also, in addition to above benefits, these procedures offer ease of use, since they can be easily performed in an office setting as well.

The global electrosurgical devices market was valued at $ 4.46 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3.

Market Dynamics:

Technological advancements in healthcare, rise in demand for surgical procedures and even more growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in baby boomer and geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases and substantial expenditure in healthcare sector by government are the major factors that drive the electrosurgical devices market. However, stringent government policies for product approval and unequal distribution and access to technological advancements limits the growth of the global market for electrosurgical devices.

Market Segmentation:

Based on methods, electrosurgical devices market is segmented into:

Monopolar Devices – they have several risks, including stimulation of tissues, unintended burns, and current shunting.

Bipolar Devices segment captures the largest share of the market. Enhanced safety and ease of use are the factors that drive this segment. It find its applications in ophthalmology, neurology and otolaryngology.

Based on products, the market is segmented as

Electrosurgical Generators including ultrasonic, radiofrequency, electrocautery and argon plasma equipments

Electrosurgical Instruments & Accessories includes

1.Bipolar Instruments like Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments and Bipolar Forceps

2.Monopolar Instruments like Electrosurgical Electrodes, Electrosurgical Pencils, Suction Coagulators

3.Electrosurgery Accessories like Cords, Cables, and Adapters and Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes,

Argon & Smoke Management Systems

Based on application the electrosurgical devices market is divided into

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

North America is the dominating player in this industry covering US , Canada and Mexico. This dominance can be attributed to adequate government policies, no c-codes, presence of a large number of local players and high level of competition in the region. Also, high adoption rate of advanced technology and presence of skilled professionals has provided greater s cope for expansion.



In the European electrosurgical devices market, especially Germany, UK, France, Spain and Italy, increase in geriatric population, surge in rate of chronic disorders, and growth in number of surgical procedures performed contributed to the growth of the market.

In Asia Pacific region growth is driven by growing foreign direct investments, high-paced economic advancements and rising awareness about advanced surgical practices. Emerging markets like India and China demonstrating the highest growth prospects attributing to policy restructuring and increased government expenditure.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), , and Utah Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.).

