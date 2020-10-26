Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 On BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market By Implant, By Material, By End Users, By Top Key Players – Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market was valued at USD 35.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 134.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.99% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market

Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Narrowband IoT Market

Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Subscriber Data Management Market

Telecom API Market

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

Video Management Software (VMS) Market

Telecom Managed Services Market

Oilfield Communications Market

As employees are increasingly using their own smart phones or tablets to access corporate data, it brings the need of BYOD establishment in todayâ€™s always-connected, always-on world. BYOD strategy enables mobile access to processes and information can enable the business to give employees a choice of corporate or self-owned devices.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059531

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trend of BYOD

1.2 Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

1.3 Increasing Mobile Devices and Mobile Device Users

1.4 Low Hardware Cost

1.5 Growing Productivity and Employee Satisfaction

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Information Security

2.2 Increasing Cost for BYOD

2.3 Upgrading Complexities and Lack of System Integrators

Market Segmentation:

The Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market is segmented on the basis of security, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Security:

1.1 Network Security

1.2 Device Security

1.3 Multi-user Management

1.4 Mobile Fleets Security

1.5 Applications Security

1.6 Email Security

1.7 Mobile Content Security

1.8 Identity Access Management

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Mobile Telecom Expense Management

2.1.2 Mobile Device Management

2.1.3 Mobile Data Management

2.1.4 Mobile Application Management

2.1.5 Mobile Email management

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Services

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Government

4.2 BFSI

4.3 Transport and Logistics

4.4 Retail

4.5 Education

4.6 Manufacturing and Automotive

4.7 Energy and Utilities

4.8 Media and Entertainment

4.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SAP SE

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Tech Mahindra Limited

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. AT&T

6. Blackberry Limited

7. Honeywell International, Inc.

8. Infosys Limited

9. IBM Corporation

10. Capgemini

11. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

12. Oracle Corporation

13. Accenture

14. HCL Technologies Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059531

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 100,000 research reports provided by more than 25 market research publishers across different industries.