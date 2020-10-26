Unified Endpoint Management Market Strategies That Drive Enterprise Transformation During 2025

The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market was valued at USD 900.39 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22656.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market was valued at USD 900.39 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22656.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is an approach to securing and controlling desktop computers, laptops, smart phones and tablets in a connected, cohesive manner from a single console. Benefits of Unified endpoint management include â€“ UEM tames end-point complexity, improves IT security, control administrative privileges, enables better IT and business decisions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Smarter Endpoint Security and Compliance

1.2 High Range of Endpoints

1.3 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Users

1.4 Cost Effective Services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Infrastructure and Operational Costs

2.2 Choosing the Right UEM Solution Provider

Market Segmentation:

The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Vertical:

2.1 Transportation and Logistics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Retail and Consumer goods

2.4 Telecom and IT

2.5 Government

2.6 Media and Entertainment

2.7 Healthcare

2.8 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Vmware, Inc.

2. Landesk

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Unisys Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Soti

7. CA Technologies

8. Dell Inc.

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Matrix42

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

